Miami Hurricanes Debut New Turnover Chain Only to Put It Away

Win or lose, we'll take the iced-out turnover chain any day over the curious wrestling title belt that 'Bama brings out when a player scores a big play.

Having to give back the turnover chain is straight pain pic.twitter.com/NTNzn7W0ef — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 4, 2021

Miami had to put away the turnover chain down 27-0 after the call got reversed 😅 pic.twitter.com/5iGNIsIGrR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2021

So the Turnover Chain gets unveiled for a moment, only to get put back in the big box of secrets after that fumble call was overturned in favor of Alabama.



Good job.



(🎥: @WillManso)



pic.twitter.com/EeQSCTzfj2 — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) September 4, 2021







Following a humbling 44-13 defeat to no. 1 Alabama on Saturday night, it's fair to say the U might have returned to the football field, but a 31-point loss is a pretty solid indicator the team is far fromWhat is back, however, is the oft-imitated, never-duplicated Miami Hurricanes' turnover chain, the gaudy piece of jewelry handed out to a Hurricanes player upon causing an opponent turnover.Oh, it's back, all right. Back in all of its iced-out glory.Unfortunately, the look-at-me bling was taken out of safekeeping during the second quarter at 27-0 — not exactly a swaggerlicious moment.Even worse? Miami had prematurely retrieved the turnover chain and bestowed it upon freshman safety Kamren Kinchens, only for an official review to reverse the call — in effect turning over the turnover chain.Sadly, the internet keeps receipts. There is nomemory-erasing stick when it comes to Twitter.Pain indeed. Losing to Alabama is one thing, but bringing out the turnover chain down by four touchdowns only to have the honor revoked is a completely different level of cringe.To avoid this ever happening again, the Hurricanes should institute some sort of 45-second moratorium on awarding the chain if down big. It's a bad look, and even worse when forced to give it back as if our credit card was declined at the register.Win or lose, we'll take the iced-out turnover chain any day over the curious wrestling title belt 'Bama brings out when a player scores a big play, as if this were suddenly WWE.Next week Hurricane fans will likely get a better look at the turnover chain when Miami hosts Appalachian State. This time, we'll likely get to keep it on.