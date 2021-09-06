Miami Hurricanes Debut New Turnover Chain Only to Put It Away

What is back, however, is the oft-imitated, never-duplicated Miami Hurricanes' turnover chain, the gaudy piece of jewelry handed out to a Hurricanes player upon causing an opponent turnover.
Oh, it's back, all right. Back in all of its iced-out glory.
Unfortunately, the look-at-me bling was taken out of safekeeping during the second quarter at 27-0 — not exactly a swaggerlicious moment.
Even worse? Miami had prematurely retrieved the turnover chain and bestowed it upon freshman safety Kamren Kinchens, only for an official review to reverse the call — in effect turning over the turnover chain.
Sadly, the internet keeps receipts. There is no Men in Black memory-erasing stick when it comes to Twitter.
Having to give back the turnover chain is straight pain pic.twitter.com/NTNzn7W0ef— Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) September 4, 2021
Miami had to put away the turnover chain down 27-0 after the call got reversed 😅 pic.twitter.com/5iGNIsIGrR— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 4, 2021
Pain indeed. Losing to Alabama is one thing, but bringing out the turnover chain down by four touchdowns only to have the honor revoked is a completely different level of cringe.
So the Turnover Chain gets unveiled for a moment, only to get put back in the big box of secrets after that fumble call was overturned in favor of Alabama.— Khobi Price (@khobi_price) September 4, 2021
Good job.
(🎥: @WillManso)
pic.twitter.com/EeQSCTzfj2
To avoid this ever happening again, the Hurricanes should institute some sort of 45-second moratorium on awarding the chain if down big. It's a bad look, and even worse when forced to give it back as if our credit card was declined at the register.
Win or lose, we'll take the iced-out turnover chain any day over the curious wrestling title belt 'Bama brings out when a player scores a big play, as if this were suddenly WWE.
Next week Hurricane fans will likely get a better look at the turnover chain when Miami hosts Appalachian State. This time, we'll likely get to keep it on.