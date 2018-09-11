UM Engineering Professor Says Her Male Colleagues Make Thousands More

At universities across the nation, female professors have long complained about being paid less than their male colleagues. Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows their concerns are justified: As of 2015, male professors made an average of $18,200 more annually than female professors.

That same pay gap is in full force at the University of Miami, according to a new lawsuit. Sung Hee Joo, an assistant professor of environmental engineering, filed a complaint late last month accusing the university of gender discrimination in the way it compensates faculty members.

"[UM] has consistently hired men at considerably higher rates than women, such that the salary structure has resulted in a substantial disparity between the male and female employees," the lawsuit alleges.