Uncle Luke: Despite Chauvin Verdict, We're Still at War Against Systemic Racism

There can be no dancing in the streets of Miami until we get our shit together.

A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter charges for killing George Floyd, but we are still at war against systemic racism, the core problem that plagues this country.

Just before Chauvin's verdict, a police officer responding to an incident in Columbus, Ohio, shot and killed a 16-year-old Black girl holding a knife seconds after he arrived on the scene. He made no attempt to calm her down. His first response was to pull out his gun and not his Taser.

Earlier this month, Kim Potter, when she was still a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop. Potter, who resigned and was subsequently charged with second-degree manslaughter, purportedly mistook her firearm for her Taser.

The modern-day civil-rights movement, fueled by the Black Lives Matter protests across the U.S., cannot stand back and stand by anymore. Chauvin's conviction is only one win for humanity. The racist pigs, who are highly offended over the verdict, are already mounting up for the next fight. And the people who protect them are still in power.

Here in Miami-Dade County, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle still has yet to criminally charge a single officer for an on-duty killing during her 27 years in office. In October, weeks after she was re-elected to an eighth term, Rundle cleared a Homestead police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in the latest case where she didn't have the guts to prosecute a bad cop. In 2015, Officer Anthony Green shot Edward Foster III in the back several times, and Rundle gave the officer another get-out-of-jail-free card. It was the third time in 11 years that Green wasn't prosecuted for fatally shooting a person while on duty.

There can be no dancing in the streets of Miami until we get our shit together. If you support politicians who allow police officers to get away with murder, you need to shut up. You are part of the problem. We are so far behind Minneapolis, and we are worse than the backwoods of Georgia.

On the cultural side, it's time the National Football League stops blackballing players who protest the national anthem. People have to remember that the billionaire team owners are the descendants of slave owners. It's time the league opens up ownership slots for Black moguls, whether they are former players or entertainment icons.

News networks like CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, and MSNBC have to give bigger platforms to outspoken Black personalities like Roland Martin and Jemele Hill instead of silencing their voices for speaking truth to power.

More important, it's time for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to live up to their campaign promises of making America a more equitable nation. During a joint appearance on Tuesday, they both talked about the verdict being a "giant step forward in the march toward justice" and called America's systemic racism "a stain on the nation's soul."

The Democrats control the presidency, the House of Representatives, and the Senate. Biden and Harris have no excuse. They must fight harder to change laws and policies that allow police officers to kill innocent Black men and women.