Ultra Music Festival and Miami Critical Mass Combine for a Traffic Apocalypse Today

If you thought the thousands of people trying to get to Ultra would be your only traffic headache this weekend, prepare for some bad news. Today isn't just the first day the music festival tests its plan for transporting hordes of EDM lovers to Virginia Key. It's also the last Friday of the month, which means cyclists with Critical Mass will take over local roads for several hours.

Since Ultra's move to Virginia Key was first approved, local officials and event organizers have fretted over how to keep traffic moving along the Rickenbacker Causeway, the only road linking Virginia Key and Key Biscayne to Miami. They ultimately decided upon a transportation plan that includes about 230 shuttles to carry festival-goers between the island and three hubs on the mainland: the AmericanAirlines Arena, the old Miami Herald site near the Omni, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Ferries are also available, but unlike the free shuttles, they cost $149.

Today's Critical Mass route will send riders slightly north of the Rickenbacker Causeway chaos, though they, too, will be heading across local causeways. As always, the cyclists will meet at Government Center in downtown Miami beginning at 6:30 p.m. They'll pedal up NW Second Avenue, through Overtown on NW Third Avenue, and then through Wynwood on NW Fifth Avenue.