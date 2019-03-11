UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Smashing a Phone at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Irish mixed martial arts megastar Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach today for allegedly smashing someone's phone at the Fontainebleau resort. According to arrest documents obtained by New Times, he is being charged with two felony counts of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

According to McGregor's arrest affidavit, Miami Beach Police apprehended him just before 6 p.m. today. Police say McGregor, age 30, destroyed the phone of a fan trying to snap a photo of the Ultimate Fighting Championship star. McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of the fan's hand, stomped on it a few times, and then tried to walk away with the shards. (The Miami Herald first reported the arrest earlier this evening.)

McGregor, a former UFC lightweight champion, is both one of the most decorated and controversial fighters in the sport's history. He's derailed his own successes in the ring by being (as of today) repeatedly arrested and routinely accused of racism. McGregor has regularly made condescending and outright racist comments to or about black and brown people — especially those he's fighting in the ring. In addition to insulting Latinos on numerous occasions, McGregor in 2017 shouted "Dance for me, boy!" at boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr.