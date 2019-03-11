 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
4
UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Smashing a Phone at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Miami-Dade County Department of Corrections

UFC Star Conor McGregor Arrested for Allegedly Smashing a Phone at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Jerry Iannelli | March 11, 2019 | 7:45pm
AA

Irish mixed martial arts megastar Conor McGregor was arrested in Miami Beach today for allegedly smashing someone's phone at the Fontainebleau resort. According to arrest documents obtained by New Times, he is being charged with two felony counts of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

According to McGregor's arrest affidavit, Miami Beach Police apprehended him just before 6 p.m. today. Police say McGregor, age 30, destroyed the phone of a fan trying to snap a photo of the Ultimate Fighting Championship star. McGregor allegedly slapped the phone out of the fan's hand, stomped on it a few times, and then tried to walk away with the shards. (The Miami Herald first reported the arrest earlier this evening.)

McGregor, a former UFC lightweight champion, is both one of the most decorated and controversial fighters in the sport's history. He's derailed his own successes in the ring by being (as of today) repeatedly arrested and routinely accused of racism. McGregor has regularly made condescending and outright racist comments to or about black and brown people — especially those he's fighting in the ring. In addition to insulting Latinos on numerous occasions, McGregor in 2017 shouted "Dance for me, boy!" at boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Today's arrest was not McGregor's first run-in with the law: In April 2018, the fighter was filmed instigating a coordinated attack on a bus full of UFC fighters after the organization held a media event in Brooklyn. McGregor was filmed chucking various objects, including a garbage can, at the bus. He allegedly shattered some of the bus' windows, injuring people inside. He ultimately took a plea deal and avoided jail time.

As of 7:45 p.m., jail records indicate McGregor is still in custody in Miami-Dade County. If convicted of strong-arm robbery, he could face up to 15 years in Florida prison; the criminal mischief charge is punishable by up to five years.

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: