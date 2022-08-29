Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Sports

It Just Got Easier for Heat Fans to Taste Tyler Herro's G.O.A.T. Fuel

August 29, 2022 8:00AM

Tyler Herro, Baby G.O.A.T. — and grown-up G.O.A.T. Fuel brand ambassador
Tyler Herro, Baby G.O.A.T. — and grown-up G.O.A.T. Fuel brand ambassador Photo by G.O.A.T. Fuel
Look out, Baby G.O.A.T. fans in Miami: Tyler Herro is coming to a Publix near you.

Well, sort of. If you equate communing with Tyler Herro with being able to scoop up an energy drink the Sixth Man of the Year winner endorses — a beverage whose ingredients include a blend of cordyceps mushrooms.

Because who among us hasn't dreamed of washing down a chicken tender PubSub with such a beneficial elixir?
Last week, Herro made an in-store appearance at a Publix on 104th Avenue in Doral to celebrate G.O.A.T. (as in "Greatest of All Time") Fuel’s expansion into Publix stores in South Florida. The expansion across South Florida comes less than a year after Herro signed with the company, which was launched in 2020 by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. The beverage will be available at almost 600 Publix stores across Florida, including 60 in Miami-Dade.

According to a press release celebrating the recent expansion, Herro was a natural fit to represent the drink thanks to the nickname, "Baby G.O.A.T.," which greeted him when the Heat chose him 13th overall in the 2019 NBA draft, when he was a rosy-cheeked 19-year-old.
click to enlarge
Say, "G.O.A.T. cheese!"
Photo by G.O.A.T. Fuel
If you're wondering if Herro would endorse an energy drink that came in boring flavors such as cherry or grape, well, wonder no more. G.O.A.T. Fuel flavors are just as loud as the 22-year-old's fashion "drip." The drink will be available in four flavors: blueberry lemonade, tropical berry, peach pineapple, and "Pink Candy" — all in single-serve 12-ounce cans.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Voces de la Razón

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation