It Just Got Easier for Heat Fans to Taste Tyler Herro's G.O.A.T. Fuel

Look out, Baby G.O.A.T. fans in Miami: Tyler Herro is coming to a Publix near you.
Well, sort of. If you equate communing with Tyler Herro with being able to scoop up an energy drink the Sixth Man of the Year winner endorses — a beverage whose ingredients include a blend of cordyceps mushrooms.
Because who among us hasn't dreamed of washing down a chicken tender PubSub with such a beneficial elixir?
Last week, Herro made an in-store appearance at a Publix on 104th Avenue in Doral to celebrate G.O.A.T. (as in "Greatest of All Time") Fuel’s expansion into Publix stores in South Florida. The expansion across South Florida comes less than a year after Herro signed with the company, which was launched in 2020 by NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice. The beverage will be available at almost 600 Publix stores across Florida, including 60 in Miami-Dade.
According to a press release celebrating the recent expansion, Herro was a natural fit to represent the drink thanks to the nickname, "Baby G.O.A.T.," which greeted him when the Heat chose him 13th overall in the 2019 NBA draft, when he was a rosy-cheeked 19-year-old.
fashion "drip." The drink will be available in four flavors: blueberry lemonade, tropical berry, peach pineapple, and "Pink Candy" — all in single-serve 12-ounce cans.