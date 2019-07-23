 


    Herban Planet
4
A Tropical Depression Three is moving along the coast of Florida.
Image by National Hurricane Center

Tropical Depression Brewing Off the Coast of South Florida

Jessica Lipscomb | July 23, 2019 | 10:39am
Nearly two months into the 2019 hurricane season, only two named storms have emerged: Subtropical Storm Andrea and Tropical Storm Barry.

Today a smaller, unnamed weather system is moving along the coast of Florida. Known only as Tropical Depression Three, it isn't expected to make landfall as it travels north toward the Carolinas. As of now, forecasters say there's little chance it will develop into Tropical Storm Chantal.

Nevertheless, it will likely bring rain to the Miami area — the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts a 50 percent chance of rain and thunderstorms tonight, followed by a 40 percent chance of showers tomorrow afternoon.

"For this evening into tonight, storm potential will decrease over inland areas while persisting over the South Florida waters," the NWS says in a report this morning. "Thunderstorms will be capable of producing frequent lightning, gusty winds, and locally heavy rain."

Heavy winds will also affect boating activity off the coast of Palm Beach County.

"In association with the passage of Tropical Depression Three across the Atlantic waters, the potential for sustained winds reaching 15 to 25 knots will continue this morning from 20 to 60 nautical miles off the Palm Beach County coast," the NWS report states.

According to forecasters, the tropical depression is expected to dissipate tomorrow afternoon. 

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

