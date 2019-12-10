The Worst Stuff We Saw at Miami Art Week 2019: Bananageddon Edition

Over the weekend, this reporter was nearly trampled over a banana. Of course, this was not just any banana — it was the banana, a seemingly innocuous piece of fruit that, over the course of the last 72 hours or so, went from being an 85-cent foodstuff to a $120,000 catch-all metaphor for American inequality, the rabid and inexplicable whims of social-media hype, the vacuousness of the entire world of modern art, and the joy of pranking rich people for sport in 2019.

On Saturday, mildly wobbly after two glasses of $25 champagne, I happened to be standing near the $120,000 banana at Art Basel when a low din erupted near the fruit's general vicinity. The Banana had a rope around it, a ten-minute line stretching down the hallway for selfies, and its own team of security guards ushering people away from the piece. It's unclear what exactly happened next — someone gasped or yelled and then everyone in earshot whipped out a phone and rushed toward the banana, nearly bowling me over in the process. Someone (a man later revealed to be a New York City artist and gallerist himself) had ripped the banana from the wall and eaten it.

A team of at least five Miami Beach cops then arrived. The officers, a C- or D-level-looking squad of slow-moving folks who seemed fit only for desk duty, looked on in amusement. One woman asked the oldest-looking of the cops why a gigantic crowd had gathered.

"People keep messing with the banana," the officer said with a shrug.

There is a team of @MiamiBeachPD officers guarding the banana now pic.twitter.com/e82U7sXhyv — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) December 7, 2019

The Banana — officially titled Comedian — certainly stole this year's show and is essentially the only piece of art that Capital-M Mattered at this year's Art Week. But there was a whole lot of other incredible nonsense for rich people on display during Miami Art Week 2019. Come along as we recap the most horrifying things for sale at Miami's mecca for obvious money laundering world-class series of yearly art fairs. Let the awards begin!

The "Painting That Will Wind Up in an FBI Locker Somewhere After a Pre-Dawn Criminal Raid" Award: The juice is loose, baby!

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

This piece, on display at Art Miami, had an extremely cursed energy emanating from it that cannot really be encapsulated through photos. Absolutely no one wanted to look at this thing. Frankly, I felt ashamed even taking a photo of it. It was also quite conspicuously jammed in a corner of this particular vendor's gallery space as if they themselves did not want to stare at it.

But, of course, one must know one's clientele — and Art Week is a weeklong convention pitched at the sort of people who sell human organs in Moldova or conspicuously defend their decisions to continue funding Woody Allen's film career in 2019. This may or may not be up for resale after Roger Stone's house got raided last year.

The "Taxes Are Too Low in America" Award: This sign

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

The minute you spend $25,000 or whatever this costs at Art Basel for a big sign that says "help the needy," a team of IRS agents should rappel from the ceiling, handcuff you, and seize literally all of your assets and use them to build a shelter for homeless children.

The "Best Piece of Art That Approximated Being Stuck in a K-Hole" Award: Literally just a video of Julia Child

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

This was literally just a video of Julia Child making some eggs. Every time she added an ingredient, a voiceover narrator would name the ingredient. This went on for some time. As the narration progressed, revealing absolutely nothing about the video other than the fact that Julia Child had just added some chives to an omelet, one began to feel themselves dissociating from reality.

The Annual "Thing That Did Not Need to Have an Anatomically Correct Penis" Award: Whatever this is

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

The Annual "Best Use of Disney Iconography as a Metaphor for American Capitalism" Award: Postapocalyptic Winnie the Pooh, having forsaken God, prays at the altar of Mammon

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

The Horniest Art Award: This guy

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

The worm is making direct eye contact with what is, in the worm's eyes, a miniature man having intercourse with his home.

The "Saying the Quiet Part Loud" Award: A big old Wolf of Wall Street photo for you to do cocaine under

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

As we mentioned in our previous OJ Simpson entry, Miami Art Week is something of an odd place, in that people who very, very obviously love money and cocaine peruse items made by artists who explicitly hate their clients. Your $18,000 sculpture recreating the horrors you experienced at the hands of Bosnian warlords in the 1970s is going to wind up in the home of someone who got rich creating an app that lets landlords remotely execute the homeless. No one actually buying anything at Miami's art fairs appears to be a good or decent human being.

This monstrosity of a photo at least knows its audience — the thousands upon thousands of retired white guys wearing Armani Exchange, browsing art fairs with a girlfriend four decades their junior, praying for something, anything at all, to make them feel like a wolf again because their doctor said if they do any more cocaine, their hearts with literally explode.

The "This Cost $3,200" Award: Ted!

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

This painting of Ted from the Seth MacFarlane Ted films, a movie series in which a cartoon bear voiced by the Family Guy guy jokes about sickle-cell anemia and "black-guy sperm" spilling all over Mark Wahlberg. This piece costs $3,200.

The "Possible Bestiality" Award: Man and chicken, together at last

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

The "Actual Bestiality" Award: A child having sex with a goat

Photo by Jess Swanson / Instagram

The "Look at What Kanye West Did This Year" Award: Silver Yeezy

Kanye West in a head-to-toe chrome look for Miami performance. pic.twitter.com/VrppbqYwpu — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) December 9, 2019

We're not in Kanye anymore pic.twitter.com/Q2t5E0E8oP — Carl Mitchell (@GustyCarl1973) December 9, 2019

I want gold Cee lo Green to fight chrome Kanye West pic.twitter.com/dvHRxiBu0q — mason more jelly (@balloutboy305) December 9, 2019

And of course, shit blob:

EXPAND Photo by Jerry Iannelli

Shit blob! Happy Basel to you and yours.