 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Sports |

Ten Reasons Jazz Chisholm Is Miami's Next Big Sports Star

Ryan Yousefi | April 22, 2021 | 8:00am
Jazz Chisholm is a name you'll be hearing more of.
Jazz Chisholm is a name you'll be hearing more of.
Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

If you don't already know about Miami Marlins rookie second baseman Jazz Chisholm, it's time to fix that. The player they call "The Kid" is taking Major League baseball by storm.

Less than a month into his first full season in the big leagues, the 23-year-old is already a budding star who brings enough electricity to the diamond to turn on the outfield lights all by himself. He's quickly become a Top 10 Miami athlete, and he's barely been living in Miami long enough to get his first Comcast bill.

So what makes Chisholm one of Miami's brightest athletes on the rise? Let's take a look at some of our favorite things about the Miami Marlins' newest star.

Related Stories

He passes the "Miami test." Some professional athletes just look like Miami. Jazz Chisholm is out here playing the part. Miami is credited with inventing swagger, so it's only right that Jazz looks like a walking billboard for Collins Avenue.

He's got personality for days. Chisholm isn't shy, and he definitely isn't trying to blend in as a rookie. He'll be the first to tell you how great he wants to be and why he'll get there sooner rather than later. He's not trying to keep his head down and lead by example — he's already a team leader on and off the field.

Can you really be named Jazz and not have a personality that lights up the room? It wouldn't seem right.

He's already showing signs of being a star on the field. It's nice and all to be charismatic, but Jazz is proving to be a force on the field as well. Lots of fun-loving players have come through the organization, but you've likely never heard of them because they couldn't hit worth a damn.

Chisholm is playing at All-Star levels in his first stint in the big leagues. There has not been a learning curve.

He's the biggest ballpark draw since José Fernández. Not since José Fernández died has there been a Marlins player you'd be more likely to go to the ballpark specifically to see play. Jazz plays the game with the same childish enthusiasm José brought, which is what baseball is all about.

The Marlins have desperately needed a team that demanded fans come watch in person. Jazz is the cornerstone of that future team.

He's a great interview. No one can deny Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich were excellent baseball players in Miami, but part of the reason no fans came to the ballpark to see them was they had the personality of a betta fish. Nothing to say, just here to play ball. Jazz might be a better listen than he is a watch — and that's saying something.

Chisholm is the kind of player you wish would host a sports radio show after the game so you could hear him talk about himself. The Marlins haven't had that kind of player in years.

He's good for the game, not just for the Marlins. MLB has a youth problem. Fewer and fewer young people are tuning in because the game doesn't exactly align with the fast-paced, instant-gratification society we live in. Jazz Chisholm is not only an icon for those kids but also for a group of kids who too often look at MLB players and don't see anyone who looks like them.

MLB needs Jazz more than Jazz needs MLB. It's just a bonus that he plays for the Marlins.

He's got almost too much swagger to be a baseball player. Miami is a city full of people who are bigger than life. When it comes to athletes, to move the needle you've got to be more than just good at your sport — you have to do it with some swagger. Jazz Chisholm has all the swagger, and he's not afraid to show it.

Baseball isn't exactly known for having entertainers on the field. Jazz is as pure an exception as we've seen in Miami since José Fernández.

Unlike most MLB prospects, he's already raking the baseball from Day 1. Any Marlins fan will tell you that waiting for prospects to figure it out at the big-league level can take years. Some never figure it out at all. Jazz Chisholm never looked one bit like a prospect who's new to the big leagues. He looks like the best player on the field.

Chisholm isn't making Marlins fans wait around for the payoff — he's already translating his talent into game-changing plays. That's quite the change from past players who've flamed out when they got to Miami.

He's a multidimensional player. It's easy to fall in love with a player like ex-Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton when he's smashing home runs, but what truly wins baseball games is players who bring something to the table on both offense and defense. Jazz might bring it even harder on defense than he does at the plate.

If the Miami Marlins are going to win a World Series anytime soon, they'll need more defense like the play above. In Jazz Chisholm, they have a major piece to the puzzle on the defensive side of the game.

He can do it all. Chisholm is capable of filling the role of the speedy lead-off hitter or as the powerful clean-up hitter meant to drive in runs. He's so versatile that he would likely excel in any position in the order. What makes that special is it means he can do pretty much whatever he wants at the plate, something not even Giancarlo Stanton was capable of.

Jazz will likely play the role of the guy who gets on base for others to drive in, but if called upon, he's fully capable of being the guy who drives home the runs himself. 

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

 
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.