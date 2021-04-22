Ten Reasons Jazz Chisholm Is Miami's Next Big Sports Star

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

If you don't already know about Miami Marlins rookie second baseman Jazz Chisholm, it's time to fix that. The player they call "The Kid" is taking Major League baseball by storm.

Less than a month into his first full season in the big leagues, the 23-year-old is already a budding star who brings enough electricity to the diamond to turn on the outfield lights all by himself. He's quickly become a Top 10 Miami athlete, and he's barely been living in Miami long enough to get his first Comcast bill.

So what makes Chisholm one of Miami's brightest athletes on the rise? Let's take a look at some of our favorite things about the Miami Marlins' newest star.

Jazz Chisholm invented this emoji -> ???? pic.twitter.com/JLRCyHyVqt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 20, 2021

He passes the "Miami test." Some professional athletes just look like Miami. Jazz Chisholm is out here playing the part. Miami is credited with inventing swagger, so it's only right that Jazz looks like a walking billboard for Collins Avenue.

SUPERSTAR INCOMING@j_chisholm3 is what MLB needs pic.twitter.com/MT5mGiGpOG — jeremy taché ???? (@jeremytache) April 1, 2021

He's got personality for days. Chisholm isn't shy, and he definitely isn't trying to blend in as a rookie. He'll be the first to tell you how great he wants to be and why he'll get there sooner rather than later. He's not trying to keep his head down and lead by example — he's already a team leader on and off the field.

Can you really be named Jazz and not have a personality that lights up the room? It wouldn't seem right.

After reaching base 4 more times tonight Jazz Chisholm is 7th in Major League Baseball in OPS. Just behind some guys named Acuña and Trout. Running out of things to say at this point. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) April 18, 2021

He's already showing signs of being a star on the field. It's nice and all to be charismatic, but Jazz is proving to be a force on the field as well. Lots of fun-loving players have come through the organization, but you've likely never heard of them because they couldn't hit worth a damn.

Chisholm is playing at All-Star levels in his first stint in the big leagues. There has not been a learning curve.

The atmosphere is definitely different around here!!! Flip the M @Marlins pic.twitter.com/x91coHmIBo — Zac (@zmanference) April 18, 2021

He's the biggest ballpark draw since José Fernández. Not since José Fernández died has there been a Marlins player you'd be more likely to go to the ballpark specifically to see play. Jazz plays the game with the same childish enthusiasm José brought, which is what baseball is all about.

The Marlins have desperately needed a team that demanded fans come watch in person. Jazz is the cornerstone of that future team.

He's a great interview. No one can deny Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich were excellent baseball players in Miami, but part of the reason no fans came to the ballpark to see them was they had the personality of a betta fish. Nothing to say, just here to play ball. Jazz might be a better listen than he is a watch — and that's saying something.

Chisholm is the kind of player you wish would host a sports radio show after the game so you could hear him talk about himself. The Marlins haven't had that kind of player in years.

Baseball needs Jazz Chisholm Jr. pic.twitter.com/Ew60djT3x4 — jeremy taché ???? (@jeremytache) April 18, 2021

He's good for the game, not just for the Marlins. MLB has a youth problem. Fewer and fewer young people are tuning in because the game doesn't exactly align with the fast-paced, instant-gratification society we live in. Jazz Chisholm is not only an icon for those kids but also for a group of kids who too often look at MLB players and don't see anyone who looks like them.

MLB needs Jazz more than Jazz needs MLB. It's just a bonus that he plays for the Marlins.

I’ve been told you this is absolutely a Jazz Chisolm fan account but come on now how can you not love a euro step home run celebration? pic.twitter.com/oC7giLcwsr — Black Balled Baseball (@BalledBaseball) April 18, 2021

He's got almost too much swagger to be a baseball player. Miami is a city full of people who are bigger than life. When it comes to athletes, to move the needle you've got to be more than just good at your sport — you have to do it with some swagger. Jazz Chisholm has all the swagger, and he's not afraid to show it.

Baseball isn't exactly known for having entertainers on the field. Jazz is as pure an exception as we've seen in Miami since José Fernández.

JAZZ CHISOLM IS ELECTRIC ???? pic.twitter.com/achVoq3r61 — Benny Baseball (@BennyButtcheeks) April 15, 2021

Unlike most MLB prospects, he's already raking the baseball from Day 1. Any Marlins fan will tell you that waiting for prospects to figure it out at the big-league level can take years. Some never figure it out at all. Jazz Chisholm never looked one bit like a prospect who's new to the big leagues. He looks like the best player on the field.

Chisholm isn't making Marlins fans wait around for the payoff — he's already translating his talent into game-changing plays. That's quite the change from past players who've flamed out when they got to Miami.

Jazz to Miggy Ro double play SMOOTH af pic.twitter.com/Ea4i9ZcP9e — Fish Stripes (@fishstripes) April 16, 2021

He's a multidimensional player. It's easy to fall in love with a player like ex-Marlins outfielder Giancarlo Stanton when he's smashing home runs, but what truly wins baseball games is players who bring something to the table on both offense and defense. Jazz might bring it even harder on defense than he does at the plate.

If the Miami Marlins are going to win a World Series anytime soon, they'll need more defense like the play above. In Jazz Chisholm, they have a major piece to the puzzle on the defensive side of the game.

Jazz should stay in the leadoff spot for the Marlins. For the next 15 years — David Lang (@Dukielang) April 21, 2021

He can do it all. Chisholm is capable of filling the role of the speedy lead-off hitter or as the powerful clean-up hitter meant to drive in runs. He's so versatile that he would likely excel in any position in the order. What makes that special is it means he can do pretty much whatever he wants at the plate, something not even Giancarlo Stanton was capable of.

Jazz will likely play the role of the guy who gets on base for others to drive in, but if called upon, he's fully capable of being the guy who drives home the runs himself.