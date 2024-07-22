Transgender Teen Critically Injured in Brutal Stabbing at Miami Airport

A teenager was critically injured after a brutal stabbing at Miami International Airport late Saturday, July 20.



According to an arrest report obtained by New Times, a 17-year-old was sitting and eating on the floor at the airport shortly before midnight on Saturday when a man suddenly attacked with a long butcher knife, stabbing the victim 18 times on her arms, shoulders, neck, face, head and legs. The alleged assailant, identified as 29-year-old Alexander Love, then attempted to push the victim over a balcony.



Numerous media reports published after the assault identified the victim as a woman, but the arrest report describes the teen as a boy.



Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson Angel Rodriguez tells New Times the victim is a biological male in the process of transitioning to female.



Rodriguez says detectives are still trying to "determine factors in the case" and haven't been able to speak with the victim, adding that the department is considering whether the incident may have been a hate crime.



"We're not ruling it out," Rodriguez says.



According to the report, "The defendant continued his assault, grabbed the victim and began to pull and push [her] over a fourth-floor safety retaining glass, where the victim would have landed on the first floor of the airport."



The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where she underwent emergency surgery. Her current condition is unknown.



Love, who was charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted premeditated murder, was denied bond in court on Monday.



Interviewed by police after being informed of his Miranda rights, the suspect admitted he "recently became acquainted with the victim in the airport. The defendant added he was possibly drugged and someone inserted an unknown object in his rectum. Although the defendant is not certain the victim is responsible for this, the defendant made a statement indicating he needed to hurt whoever hurt him and was prompted to purchase the knife at a Target store near Miami International Airport."



This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.