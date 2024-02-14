Of Course Both the Super Bowl LVIII Streakers Are From Miami

In the third quarter of the February 11 Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas, two shirtless fans ran onto the field, briefly disrupting a Chiefs drive before being tackled by Allegiant Stadium security and escorted off the turf in handcuffs.
"Oh, we got people on the field!" CBS sports color commentator Tony Romo exclaimed as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with wideout Mecole Hardman for two yards to the San Francisco 39 yard line on the opposite end of the field.
"Oh my goodness, we do! We got a streaker on the other, well...," added venerable announcer Jim Nantz.
Romo: "There's a partial streaker.... Shirt off."
Nantz: "Partial streaker, yeah."
Romo: "But we can't talk about it."
Miami's very own Alex Gonzalez, age 23, and Sebastian Rivera, age 22, were hauled off to Clark County jail and booked on misdemeanor charges of prohibited conduct at an athletic event.
South Florida locals may have recognized Gonzalez from social media videos that feature the day trader living a life of luxury, puffing on cigars and posing alongside exotic cars with the Miami skyline as a backdrop. Gonzalez markets training courses on trading through his Instagram, offering students "bootcamp" sessions about wealth-building.
Quick update on the 'half-streakers' in the 3rd quarter of #SuperBowlLVIII.— 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐞𝐞 (@brian_schnee) February 14, 2024
Both men are from Miami (according to a probable cause document). Both were placed under arrest for 'Prohibited Conduct at Athletic Event', per Clark County, NV ordinance. #SuperBowl #NFL https://t.co/suXU9194gW pic.twitter.com/8aDe7SnzlI
As a bonus local connection, Gonzalez teamed with Miami's cryptocurrency-loving mayor, Francis Suarez, to pump out free gas fill-ups at Charles Hadley Park in Model City during the 2023 holiday season.
"We decided to give this as a form of giving back to the community on a Tuesday morning so everybody can go right straight to work with a car full of gas," Gonzalez said in a video posted Mayor Suarez posted to his official X account.
Following his release from the Clark County Detention Center the morning after his Super Bowl arrest, Gonzalez posted a series of videos on TikTok explaining why he decided to (partially) streak during the Big Game. He said he trained for three weeks in preparation for the sprint and added that it all felt like a blur once the adrenaline kicked in.
There was a bit of a traffic jam around Charles Hadley Park but for a good cause. Working together with local entrepreneurs @FXAlexGI & @stevewilldoit we helped more than 500 residents save some money by giving away free gas. It’s always a blessing when you can help those in need pic.twitter.com/1rWYPlGAe1— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) December 20, 2023
"One of my goals has always been to streak the Super Bowl," the 23-year-old day trader said. "And I don't want to be that guy that I'm rich and I'm 50 years old and then I'm like, 'Damn, I wish I would have done that when I was younger.' No, I did it now and I'll do it again."
In a subsequent interview with TMZ, he conceded that he also did it to make money: At the UFC APEX in Las Vegas a day before the game, he advised celebrity therapist Phil McGraw (AKA Dr. Phil) and the YouTube-famous Nelk Boys to place a prop bet that there'd be a Super Bowl streaker because he was "going to be that guy this year."
@fx_alexg Being rich is living life on your own terms , according to your possibilities not your limitations. So why not do something no one has the courage to do , I spent $42,000 to live an experience not only that I’ll never forget , but share with the world how #setandforget has changed my life. From Dunkin’ Donuts to #1 on the news nation wide. The point of life is to live it… and let me tell you I’m living it that feeling running through that field is the ultimate adrenaline feeling Taking #setandforget to wholeeee different level Oh and btw That’s saying that goes “ everything that happens in Vegas stays in Vegas “ yea that’s a myth 😂 #daytrader ♬ original sound - ALEX GONZALEZ
"So, all these guys were pulling strings to make that bet happen and it ended up happening that the bet doesn't exist. Then I'm like, 'Damn, I'm in too deep at this point that I can't back out anymore,'" Gonzalez added.
True to his word, Gonzalez coughed up $42,000 for two front-row seats. He and Rivera went to Dick's Sporting Goods and purchased cleats for optimum traction, then cased the stadium in preparation for the feat.
("I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail," he humblebragged on TikTok.)
All of which raises the question: How can a 23-year-old Miamian afford to throw away more than $40,000?
Gonzalez, known as Alex G on social media, claims he has made $50 million through day trading and now teaches aspiring traders how to follow in his footsteps. As he tells it, he was working at a Dunkin' Donuts and trading on the side when he finally broke through and netted $28,000 — enough to cover years of losses and allow him to quit his day job and focus on day-trading.
"I was losing consecutively for two years, and I hadn't figured out what I was doing wrong," Gonzalez said in a "Money Buys Happiness" YouTube video. "I thought it was always a different strategy and I was hopping from strategy to strategy. It wasn't the strategy. It was just risk management."