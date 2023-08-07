All-Progeny: Celebrated Miami Athletes' Sons Make Waves

The Miami Marlins' acquisition of San Diego Padres pitcher Ryan Weathers, the son of former Marlin David Weathers, just before the trade deadline got us thinking: which other offspring of former Miami athletes have grown up to make us feel nostalgic and perhaps a little ancient?
Some of these retired stars' tykes are beginning their journey as top-tier athletes, while others are already deep into pro careers. If you're in the mood to catch up on some of the brightest sports prospects with oddly familiar faces, trek on, but heed this: You might feel your age.
Patrick Surtain IIIn 2000, the son of arguably the greatest Miami Dolphins cornerback of all time, Patrick Surtain, was born in Plantation. Today, that once-bouncing baby boy, who possibly heard NSYNC in his crib, has emerged as one of the NFL's top cornerbacks.
Selected as the ninth-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Patrick Surtain II heads into the 2023 season with immense potential and a shining future in the league. Surtain's achievements already include a first-team All-Pro distinction in 2022, putting him on par with his father's impressive Dolphins legacy, highlighted by 37 career interceptions over an illustrious 11-year career including time with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Passing the torch from one generation to the next is a sight to behold, but in this case, it's making us feel super-washed.
Mason TaylorWith a game-winning catch against Alabama during his freshman season, Mason Taylor, the remarkable tight end who once attended St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale and is now at LSU, has become a household name in the college sports world. Standing tall at 6 feet 5 inches and weighing 245 pounds, he is undeniably a towering presence.
But as big as Mason gets, to Dolphins fans he will always be a familiar face they've watched grow up right before their eyes, as the son of one of the greatest Miami Dolphins ever, Hall-of-Fame defensive end Jason Taylor.
Mason has been in the spotlight since day one but is clearly on the way to carving his own path and making his mark in the NFL. Dolphins fans will hold their breath, hoping that his journey leads him back to calling South Florida his home field.
Tim Hardaway Jr.It's one thing to see a player with a familiar surname on your television, knowing they were born after the iPhone was invented. Then there is fully coming to grips with the fact that Tim Hardaway Jr., son of former Miami Heat point guard Tim Hardaway, is a grown-ass 31-year-old, 10-year NBA veteran who is much closer to retirement himself than he is breaking into the league.
The elder Hardaway last played for the Miami Heat during the 2001 season, when his son, born in Miami, would have been nine years old. (We're not sure if wrapping our heads around these facts is making things better or worse for us.)
It seems like every year there is a rumor Hardaway Jr. will come play for the Heat himself. Seeing that finally occur when he's a gray-haired veteran playing out the final seasons of his career may just push us completely over the edge.
Frank Gore Jr.One of the greatest Miami Hurricanes of all time, Frank Gore somehow put together an admirable collegiate career while juggling responsibilities as a father. Gore had a son, Frank Gore Jr., in 2002, the same year he was sidelined recovering from a knee injury. He went on to reestablish his dominance and secure a sport with the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. It wasn't until last year that he officially retired, leaving the league with more than 16,000 rushing yards to his name.
Now, back to that son Gore had while playing at Miami. He's become a dominant running back in his own right, on his way to the NFL. Entering his third season at Southern Mississippi, it's possible the Junior Gore will surpass his dad's stats, be drafted, and have a long NFL career.
If you were born in 2002, it's conceivable that you may reach the age of 40 having only experienced a few years without a Gore in the NFL.
Griffin Conine1997 was a hell of a year for the man they call Mr. Marlin. He had a son named Griffin Conine in July, and won a World Series with the Florida Marlins the following October — not a bad couple of months!
Jeff Conine's mini Marlin is all grown up now, playing in the Miami Marlins minor league system. A veteran of the minors at this point, Marlins fans might truly feel long in the tooth the day the franchise's most recognizable player has a son suit up for a big league game.