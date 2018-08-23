Sea-Level Rise Might Kill Big Cypress Preserve's Namesake Trees, Study Warns

South Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve got its name because, well, it contains a lot of large cypress trees. The 720,000-acre stretch of land is one of the last few large chunks of protected Everglades wetland in South Florida — but, thanks to a web of nefarious, human-created problems, the site will likely look a whole lot different within the next 50 years.
For one, oil-company trucks are currently driving through the preserve looking for possible stores of black gold buried underground, which does not bode well for a federally protected "preserve."
And now, Florida International University researchers warn
“Different species can be killed by salinity in different ways,” FIU ecologist Lu Zhai says in a statement on the study. “Adding nutrients to areas where bald cypress trees are dying can help mitigate the impacts of salinity.”
According to the study, bald cypress trees don't get the right mix of nutrients when submerged in salt-water — as more salt water pours in, the trees are less able to grow healthy leaves. When the trees are submerged in
This is far from the first study warning that saltwater intrusion is bad for the Glades. For thousands of years, the Everglades remained a remarkably pristine ecosystem. The water in the River of Grass was extremely clear, and largely uncontaminated, even as various Native American groups lived amid the foliage. Naturally, that all changed when Northern settlers drove a railroad through the Everglades, drained huge portions of the swamp, diverted south-flowing water sideways, and then crammed huge cities, highways, and farms on top of one of the world's most unique ecosystems. Now, the Glades' water is already polluted by a host of contaminants, including phosphorous from agricultural runoff.
On top of all that, salt water is creeping closer into the heart of the swamp as the oceans rise. Previous studies have noted that rising seas will likely kill all sorts of unique Everglades flora: Coastal mangroves, for example, are currently engaged in a "death march" toward land. The mangroves have historically blocked portions of South Florida from tidal flooding and storm-surges, but rising oceans keep pushing the plants closer and closer to paved, urban areas. Eventually, the trees will have nowhere to go and will likely vanish, leaving the previously protected areas of the coast bald and exposed to the waves.
Last year, the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) named the Glades the most "critically endangered" site in America thanks to pollution, human tampering, and climate change. That report noted that saltwater intrusion and sea-level rise are already messing with the natural habitats of wading birds.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
"Some of these losses cannot be restored, as habitat features have taken decades to centuries to develop," the IUCN warned last November. "Potential threats, including hurricanes, climate change, and ocean acidification to the site are a high threat overall and are potentially being realized already."
Worse yet, plant death in the Glades may actually make climate change even worse: A 2016 study noted that the mangrove plants inside the famous swamp naturally absorb billions of dollars' worth of human carbon emissions.
In compiling the latest study, FIU ecologists studied bald cypress trees in North and South Carolina, which are similar to those that inhabit the Big Cypress preserve and other parts of South Florida.
"Bald cypress, a seasonally deciduous species, is affected more by nutrient stress compared to water stress because leaf emergence occurs during periods of low salinity," the researchers warn.
Of course, there are even more pressing issues facing Big Cypress right now. An energy firm, Burnett Oil
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!