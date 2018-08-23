Sea-Level Rise Might Kill Big Cypress Preserve's Namesake Trees, Study Warns

South Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve got its name because, well, it contains a lot of large cypress trees. The 720,000-acre stretch of land is one of the last few large chunks of protected Everglades wetland in South Florida — but, thanks to a web of nefarious, human-created problems, the site will likely look a whole lot different within the next 50 years.

For one, oil-company trucks are currently driving through the preserve looking for possible stores of black gold buried underground, which does not bode well for a federally protected "preserve."

And now, Florida International University researchers warn that, thanks to sea-level-rise, the bald cypress trees inside the Big Cypress preserve might not survive much longer. According to an FIU study published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental and Experimental Botany, rising oceans mean an infusion of more saltwater into the wetland ecosystem — and some of the preserve's cypress trees aren't equipped to handle that much salt. FIU's ecologists warn that humans may need to add chemicals to water in areas like Big Cypress in order to prevent the trees from dying out.