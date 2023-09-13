Reggaeton Producer Rvssian Wants Top Dollar for Miami Springs Digs

Tarik "Rvssian" Johnston, a reggaeton and dancehall producer known for his collaborations with Bad Bunny, is selling his Miami Springs home at a price per square foot that might make Fisher Island residents blush.
The 891-square-foot home, built in 1947, is unassuming.
But if you passed by at the right time, you may have caught Johnston on the hood of his white Rolls Royce or red Lamborghini SUV.
Jamaican-born Johnston, 35, is the head of Kingston-based Head Concussion Records and has more than 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, with some of his videos garnering hundreds of millions of views. After ascending in the music industry as a dancehall producer often working alongside Vybz Kartel, Johnston branched out and collaborated with artists ranging from Farruko to Rauw Alejandro.
The reggaeton don, a nominee for crossover artist of the year at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, is now asking $2.5 million for the property.
The home has been renovated inside and out with grey-and-white modern fixtures and a sleek minimalist vibe that looks like it was yanked from a spaceship. It boasts a roomy kitchen, shimmering floors, and a manicured backyard on a 7,600-square-foot lot with six parking spaces, according to the listing.
At $2,806 per square foot, the two-bedroom, 1.5-bath home eclipses the city’s median per-square-foot listing of $484. (On tony Fisher Island, one of the nation's most expensive zip codes — where Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts have owned property — the average property is listed at about $1,800 per square foot.)
For perspective, the Miami Springs home's listing price is about a quarter of what soccer superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly paying for his 10,500-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate in Fort Lauderdale's Bay Colony.
Johnston's house is about half a mile from Miami International Airport, in a neighborhood where residents have complained for decades about jet run-ups and soot wafting onto cars and roofs. In 1996, the county built a noise-reduction wall along Northwest 36th Street with decorative green dots, which locals mistook for traffic signals.
But the noise is not so badda at Johnston’s yaad, mon.
The home has "six-layer soundproofing all around with sound-proof acoustic windows and doors for both studio and vocal booth," the listing says.
Much of the listing is dedicated to Johnston's state-of-the-art, orange-and-black recording space, which has high-end Genelec monitors, an Argosy studio console, Avid S1 mixing desk, and a sought-after Tube Tech CL1B compressor.
Police reports obtained by New Times show Miami Springs cops have been called to the vicinity of Johnston’s home after midnight in response to some unusual reports, including a Mercedes that was vandalized, a man in an Army shirt banging on a fence saying, "Hey, it’s me," and a person in a Ford F-250 allegedly "yelling and attempting to get on the property."
Johnston previously had his Sindicate 12 company registered at his Doral home, which he sold in 2020 for $830,000. Miami-Dade County Recorder's Office records show there was a $24,590 federal tax lien filed in 2019 against that property.
Median household income in Miami Springs is $73,991, according to the U.S. Census.
If Johnston’s home sells for $2,500,000, the buyers could expect to pay more than $50,000 in property taxes, as Miami Springs' property tax rate is one of the highest in the county. Monthly mortgage payments on the home are estimated at roughly $16,400, according to Zillow.
But worry not, Johnston is throwing in a 2020 MacBook Pro.