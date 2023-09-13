 Reggaeton Producer Rvssian Lists Miami Springs Property for Sale | Miami New Times
Reggaeton Producer Rvssian Wants Top Dollar for Miami Springs Digs

The prolific producer and Bad Bunny collaborator is looking to fetch more than seven times the 2018 purchase price of the humble home.
September 13, 2023
Producer Rvssian (center) attends the IGA BET Pre-Award Party at Poppy on June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.
Producer Rvssian (center) attends the IGA BET Pre-Award Party at Poppy on June 22, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
Tarik "Rvssian" Johnston, a reggaeton and dancehall producer known for his collaborations with Bad Bunny, is selling his Miami Springs home at a price per square foot that might make Fisher Island residents blush.

The 891-square-foot home, built in 1947, is unassuming.

But if you passed by at the right time, you may have caught Johnston on the hood of his white Rolls Royce or red Lamborghini SUV.

Jamaican-born Johnston, 35, is the head of Kingston-based Head Concussion Records and has more than 2.5 million YouTube subscribers, with some of his videos garnering hundreds of millions of views. After ascending in the music industry as a dancehall producer often working alongside Vybz Kartel, Johnston branched out and collaborated with artists ranging from Farruko to Rauw Alejandro.
Tarik Johnston's futuristic recording space in Miami Springs
Screenshot from Realtor.com/Miami Springs listing
Johnston's Miami Springs property was purchased for $350,000 in 2018 by his company Sindicate 12 Corp.

The reggaeton don, a nominee for crossover artist of the year at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, is now asking $2.5 million for the property.

The home has been renovated inside and out with grey-and-white modern fixtures and a sleek minimalist vibe that looks like it was yanked from a spaceship. It boasts a roomy kitchen, shimmering floors, and a manicured backyard on a 7,600-square-foot lot with six parking spaces, according to the listing.
At $2,806 per square foot, the two-bedroom, 1.5-bath home eclipses the city’s median per-square-foot listing of $484. (On tony Fisher Island, one of the nation's most expensive zip codes — where Tom Brady, Oprah Winfrey, and Julia Roberts have owned property — the average property is listed at about $1,800 per square foot.)

For perspective, the Miami Springs home's listing price is about a quarter of what soccer superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly paying for his 10,500-square-foot, eight-bedroom estate in Fort Lauderdale's Bay Colony.

Johnston's house is about half a mile from Miami International Airport, in a neighborhood where residents have complained for decades about jet run-ups and soot wafting onto cars and roofs. In 1996, the county built a noise-reduction wall along Northwest 36th Street with decorative green dots, which locals mistook for traffic signals.

But the noise is not so badda at Johnston’s yaad, mon.

The home has "six-layer soundproofing all around with sound-proof acoustic windows and doors for both studio and vocal booth," the listing says.

Much of the listing is dedicated to Johnston's state-of-the-art, orange-and-black recording space, which has high-end Genelec monitors, an Argosy studio console, Avid S1 mixing desk, and a sought-after Tube Tech CL1B compressor.
Producer Rvssian wants beaucoup bucks for his home in Miami Springs.
Screenshot from Realtor.com/Miami Springs listing
Miami Springs is a three-square-mile city, with a population of about 13,000, north of Miami International Airport. The city has a property crime rate that's relatively high for a Florida municipality, though burglaries have been on a general decline since the early 2000s. In 2021, the municipality built a series of eight-foot fences along a five-block stretch of Northwest 36th Street to reign in "immoral behavior."

Police reports obtained by New Times show Miami Springs cops have been called to the vicinity of Johnston’s home after midnight in response to some unusual reports, including a Mercedes that was vandalized, a man in an Army shirt banging on a fence saying, "Hey, it’s me," and a person in a Ford F-250 allegedly "yelling and attempting to get on the property."

Johnston previously had his Sindicate 12 company registered at his Doral home, which he sold in 2020 for $830,000.  Miami-Dade County Recorder's Office records show there was a $24,590 federal tax lien filed in 2019 against that property.

Median household income in Miami Springs is $73,991, according to the U.S. Census.

If Johnston’s home sells for $2,500,000, the buyers could expect to pay more than $50,000 in property taxes, as Miami Springs' property tax rate is one of the highest in the county. Monthly mortgage payments on the home are estimated at roughly $16,400, according to Zillow.

But worry not, Johnston is throwing in a 2020 MacBook Pro.
Freelancer Theo Karantsalis is a San Francisco native who lovingly served Miami’s Black community for many years as an offbeat librarian. He speaks softly and carries a big pen.
Contact: Theo Karantsalis

