4
The racial funding gap in Miami-Dade was the largest of the school districts featured in the report.EXPAND
Photo by Wokandapix / Pixabay

Whiter Schools Get More Funding in Miami-Dade, Report Finds

Manuel Madrid | October 2, 2019 | 8:00am
Just how colorblind is Florida's public school system, really? Going strictly by income levels, the state has proven adept at getting additional funding to high-poverty school districts in need. Look at those schools and their funding based on their concentration of nonwhite students, however, and the data starts to tell a far more depressing story.

A new report by the nonprofit Education Reform Now finds that racial-based funding gaps exist in eight out of Florida's ten largest school districts, including Miami-Dade County. Although most local schools have a large proportion of nonwhite students, the racial funding gap in Miami-Dade was the largest of the school districts featured in the report, and it wasn't even close. Dade County schools with the highest percentage of nonwhite students receive an average of $3,400 less per student than schools with fewer nonwhite students — a more than 27 percent difference in funding.

"Take a standard class size of, say, 25 students. That's an $85,000 difference in funding — for just one classroom," says Charles Barone, one of the report's authors. "Just imagine what you could do with that money."

Miami-Dade came in well ahead of Broward and Duval, which had 18.5 percent and 14.6 percent funding gaps, respectively. Palm Beach County had the lowest level of inequity among Florida's largest school districts, while Pinellas and Lee counties were the only two districts that had no racial funding gap.

More worrying still is that the disparities persist between poor schools. In other words, it's not just wealthy, all-white schools that come out on top, but also low-income, majority-minority schools whose funding levels closely track their concentration of white students. Unsurprisingly, the report's authors found that racial-based inequities in school districts worsened significantly depending on the percentage of the student body that came from low-income families.

While the report was clear in identifying the severity of racial funding gaps, it stops short of formally identifying the cause for them.

"It's possible that this is unintentional, that schools with more nonwhite students are attracting more novice teachers who are lower-paid than their more experienced counterparts in whiter schools," Barone says. "It could also be that certain districts from more affluent areas are able to lobby district officials, who might feel, politically, that they need to serve some schools more than others."

"But that's all just speculation because the state has not released information on how districts are allocating these funds," Barone adds.

Barone hopes this report will be the first of many analyses of what had until recently been unreleased data. In 2015, the Obama administration signed a law requiring states to publish actual per-pupil spending for each and every school by the end of the 2019-2020 school year (Florida was one of more than 15 states to release the data early). Before the law, the report argues, districts would commonly use districtwide averages to hide how much was going to individual schools.

Education Reform Now is a pro-charter school nonprofit. Its affiliated political advocacy group, Education Reform Now Advocacy, is an arm of the big-spending political action committee Democrats for Education Reform, which in the past has pushed for Republican-favored education policies such as school vouchers. 

 
Manuel Madrid is a staff writer for Miami New Times. The child of Venezuelan immigrants, he grew up in Pompano Beach. He studied finance at Virginia Commonwealth University and worked as a writing fellow for the magazine The American Prospect in Washington, D.C., before moving back to South Florida.

