QAnon Believers Think the President Wants to Hire Broward's QAnon Cop

Like all great conspiracy theorists, QAnon believers hang on to their ideas whether or not there's a shred of evidence. QAnon is the hilariously false theory that Donald Trump is secretly fighting a war within the government to arrest high-level Democratic pedophiles, and that a top Trump operative known as "Q" is communicating anonymously with the public by posting cryptic, hard-to-decipher streams of code words and random dates online. In reality, someone is clearly conning some very stupid people.



One of those people is Broward Sheriff's Office Sgt. Matt Patten. Patten was assigned to accompany Vice President Mike Pence at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport last Friday for a weekend trip to South Florida. RightWingWatch reporter Jared Holt noticed that Patten wore a QAnon "Question the Narrative" patch on his uniform, and Patten was subsequently kicked off the SWAT unit and BSO terrorism-investigation force.

Q followers online are taking the news about as calmly and sanely as expected. A not-insignificant number of Q-fans across multiple social-media platforms seem to think Q either predicted this controversy or that the Trump operative is now trying to contact Patten to offer him a job with the U.S. Secret Service. His ostensible task: to hunt down evil Democratic criminals and perverts. (None of these people seems concerned that the President has been repeatedly accused of sexual assault, has bragged on tape about groping women, has been accused of creeping on underage girls, and was good friends with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, but we digress.)