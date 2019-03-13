Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio Removed From Twitter for "Evading Suspension"

When Twitter suspended multiple members of the Proud Boys for violating the site's policy on "violent extremist groups" last fall, Enrique Tarrio, the Miami-based chairman of the right-wing group, was among them. But since Twitter has no good way to stop suspended users from making new accounts, Tarrio was back on the platform in no time under a new name.

The fact that Tarrio had started a new account was pretty much an open secret. But it wasn't until Tuesday, days after he tweeted threats to report undocumented immigrants to federal agents, that Twitter suspended him again. The Proud Boys leader tells New Times he received an email explaining that he'd been removed for "evading suspension."

"Obviously, I've been suspended from Twitter before... I obviously knew that it was going to be short-lived," he says of the new account.