Pro-Trump Publix Heirs Donated $25K to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Last Month

Once again, money tied to Publix Supermarkets' founding family is propping up a hard-line conservative campaign. In 2016, Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of chain founder George Jenkins, sent an $800,000 donation to an anti-medical-marijuana group. In 2017, Jenkins' heirs funneled money to then-gubernatorial candidate and self-admitted "proud NRA sellout" Adam Putnam. Earlier this year, other members of the family donated wads of cash to Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Now, at least one entity tied to the Lakeland-based family has started bankrolling Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Trump ally. According to state records, the Julia J. Fancelli Living Trust — named for Jenkins' daughter Julia Jenkins Fancelli — donated $25,000 to the Friends of Ron DeSantis Political Action Committee on October 30.

Records show the trust has made only three other state-level contributions in its history — two donations totaling $33,000 to conservative attorney general candidate Ashley Moody in 2018 and another $30,000 to Friends of Ron DeSantis in October 2018, just before DeSantis won his general election against Democrat Andrew Gillum.

(Florida Politics first reported Monday that DeSantis' PAC raised $835,000 last month. Other major donors included Florida Power and Light and conservative megadonor Richard Uihlein.)

Given the Jenkins family's political history, it's entirely on-brand that the Fancelli Trust has been propping up DeSantis. Earlier this year, New Times reported that Fancelli and her children had dumped maximum federal donations to Trump's reelection campaign and sent thousands of dollars to the Trump Victory Political Action Committee.



Publix remains one of the most beloved companies in all of Florida. The grocery chain is employee-owned, heavily pushes its family-friendly message in ads, and often shares stories about its founder. But behind the scenes, the company has faced waves of criticism from farmworker groups, the LGBTQ community, and gun-safety advocates. After the Parkland shooting, the company temporarily suspended all political donations after survivor David Hogg held a series of "die-ins" at Publix stores to protest the fact that the company's leaders had donated $670,000 to Putnam's campaign.

While Publix has said the Fancellis are not directly involved in day-to-day operations anymore, the family has clearly benefited financially from the supermarket chain. Earlier this year, New Times noted that Publix regularly bought supplies from a company called Alma Foods, which Julia Jenkins Fancelli used to own. As far back as 1996, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported that Publix had been funneling as much as $1.7 million to Alma Foods annually. Securities and Exchange Commission records show Publix was buying products from Alma until April 2017, when Fancelli left the company.