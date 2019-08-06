Someone Tried to Shoot City Girls Rapper Yung Miami

City Girls are one of 2019's breakout hip-hop acts. After they were featured on Drake's hit "In My Feelings," the group's subsequent singles — "Twerk," featuring Cardi B, and "Act Up" — have become the year's biggest songs not named "Old Town Road."

But Yung Miami, one of the group's two members, nearly didn't survive her career-making year. According to video that surfaced online today, Yung Miami — born Caresha Romeka Brownlee — says someone fired 16 shots at her red Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV (also known as a "G-Wagon") as she left Circle House Studios, a recording studio in North Miami-Dade. Thankfully, none of the shots hit the 26-year-old, who is pregnant.

"Whoever it was, they had their lights off," she was filmed telling police in a video first published by TMZ. "I don't know where they came from. No. They came from behind me, they shot, they started from behind me." She told cops that the first shots hit the spare tire attached to the back of her SUV.

Yung Miami explains what happened. pic.twitter.com/QVen3dapf2 — Saycheese TV (@SaycheeseDGTL) August 6, 2019

Numerous online commentators have pointed out that the shooting came mere days after fellow South Florida rapper and accused rapist Kodak Black published a bizarrely critical jailhouse freestyle attacking Brownlee and threatening to "hit that bitch in the stomach" if he ever saw her again. However, TMZ reports there are no direct suspects in the investigation. Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to New Times' request for more information this afternoon.