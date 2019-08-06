 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
City Girls' Yung Miami (center)EXPAND
City Girls' Yung Miami (center)
Photo by Sage Pacetti

Someone Tried to Shoot City Girls Rapper Yung Miami

Jerry Iannelli | August 6, 2019 | 12:26pm
AA

City Girls are one of 2019's breakout hip-hop acts. After they were featured on Drake's hit "In My Feelings," the group's subsequent singles — "Twerk," featuring Cardi B, and "Act Up" — have become the year's biggest songs not named "Old Town Road."

But Yung Miami, one of the group's two members, nearly didn't survive her career-making year. According to video that surfaced online today, Yung Miami — born Caresha Romeka Brownlee — says someone fired 16 shots at her red Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV (also known as a "G-Wagon") as she left Circle House Studios, a recording studio in North Miami-Dade. Thankfully, none of the shots hit the 26-year-old, who is pregnant.

"Whoever it was, they had their lights off," she was filmed telling police in a video first published by TMZ. "I don't know where they came from. No. They came from behind me, they shot, they started from behind me." She told cops that the first shots hit the spare tire attached to the back of her SUV.

Related Stories

Numerous online commentators have pointed out that the shooting came mere days after fellow South Florida rapper and accused rapist Kodak Black published a bizarrely critical jailhouse freestyle attacking Brownlee and threatening to "hit that bitch in the stomach" if he ever saw her again. However, TMZ reports there are no direct suspects in the investigation. Miami-Dade Police did not immediately respond to New Times' request for more information this afternoon.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >