4
Parkland teen Kyle Kashuv.EXPAND
Parkland teen Kyle Kashuv.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Parkland Teen Kyle Kashuv Says He Was Kicked Out of Harvard for Saying the N-Word

Jerry Iannelli | June 17, 2019 | 2:22pm
As of mere days ago, it appeared David Hogg and Kyle Kashuv — two survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre who became activists on opposite sides of the political spectrum — were about to attend Harvard University together. Hogg, who graduated from high school last year, is set to begin his freshman year at Harvard in the fall. But Kashuv won't be joining him after all: The conservative teen says his admission was revoked after he was caught posting extremely heinous stuff in a Google Doc with friends, including stating "Kill all the Jews" and repeatedly posting the N-word. He was 16 at the time.

"Harvard rescinded my acceptance," Kashuv tweeted this morning in a thread that included photos of official letters from the school. "Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting."

After the massacre last year, conservative pundits and lawmakers immediately held up Kashuv as a foil to the larger number of liberal-leaning students who emerged after the tragedy demanding stronger gun-safety laws. As left-leaning teens created the March for Our Lives movement, conservatives instead rallied behind Kashuv — he at one point even met with Sen. Marco Rubio. The teen also became the director of high-school outreach for Turning Point USA, the campus conservative group most notorious for marching around Kent State University while wearing adult diapers.

But just recently, Kashuv's past racial slurs surfaced. In May, a student shared images from the Google Doc with HuffPost. Among other statements, Kashuv wrote, "KILL all the FUCKING JEWS!" and "FUCK THE JEWS." At another point, Kashuv was discussing a female student he said he found attractive but wrote she "goes for niggerjocks." In another instance, he wrote he is "really good at typing nigger ok like practice uhhhhhh makes perfect."

After the texts surfaced, he apologized and stepped down from Turning Point USA. Now Harvard has decided to drop him as well.

Conservative pundits have already jumped to Kashuv's defense. Daily Wire commentator Ben Shapiro astoundingly compared Harvard's decision to the Spanish Inquisition — in which thousands of people were tortured and executed — and claimed the university was holding people to an "impossible standard." Though if Shapiro finds it "impossible" not to say the N-word, that might just be him.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

