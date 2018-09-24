It's 2018 — Why Are We Still Blaming the Victim?

In the '60s, the psychologist Melvin Lerner introduced us to the idea of the just-world phenomenon. It’s the idea that when faced with feelings of helplessness, especially about a scary situation, our instinct is to blame the victim for being in the situation. Blaming the victim gives us a (false) sense of safety.

The just-world phenomenon is exacerbated for women who are sexually assaulted. In other words, if you are a woman and you are sexually assaulted, we will blame you even more intensely — regardless of what you tell us, regardless of the evidence.

One in four women will be sexually assaulted. That number increases for women of color and queer women.