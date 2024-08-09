Video: Alysha Newman, OnlyFans Pole Vaulting Champion, Celebrates Medal

From the University of Miami track and field team to the Paris Olympics podium, Alysha Newman is proving she's a woman with a winning formula.
After winning bronze, Canada's first-ever medal in women's pole vaulting, Newman celebrated with a twerking dance on live television for the world to watch.
The UM alum and Coral Gables resident cleared an impressive 4.85 meters (15 feet, 10.9 inches) on the pole vault before becoming an overnight sensation with her bold choice of dance moves. Many speculated that the stunt was a clever way to promote her OnlyFans account.
Originally from Ontario, Canada, the 30-year-old pole vaulter defended her side hustle in an interview with German newspaper Bild. Newman explained that OnlyFans helps boost her confidence and positively impacts her athletic performance.
Canadian Olympic pole vaulter Alysha Newman TWERKED after winning a bronze medal yesterday.— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 8, 2024
The athlete, sparked controversy after viewers accused her of using the stunt to go viral to promote her OnlyFans account, where she sells explicit photos of herself. pic.twitter.com/PDJiHpFKyC
Despite the backlash for her online side business, Newman is not the only Olympian utilizing the OnlyFans platform for some extra income. The NY Post reported several other Paris Olympians, including British divers Jack Laugher and Noah Williams, charge monthly subscription fees for their adults-only content on the site.