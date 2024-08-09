 OnlyFans Pole Vaulter Twerks at Paris Olympics | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Video: Alysha Newman, OnlyFans Pole Vaulting Champion, Celebrates Medal

UM alum Alysha Newman twerked it out in the middle of the Olympic stadium after winning her medal.
August 9, 2024
Pole vaulting medalist Alysha Newman waves at the Olympic Games on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France.
Pole vaulting medalist Alysha Newman waves at the Olympic Games on August 7, 2024 in Paris, France. Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

We have a favor to ask

We're in the midst of our summer membership campaign, and we have until August 25 to raise $7,000. Your contributions are an investment in our election coverage – they help sustain our newsroom, help us plan, and could lead to an increase in freelance writers or photographers. If you value our work, please make a contribution today to help us reach our goal.

Contribute Now

Progress to goal
$7,000
$1,100
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Pole vaulting star by day and OnlyFans sensation by night?

From the University of Miami track and field team to the Paris Olympics podium, Alysha Newman is proving she's a woman with a winning formula.

After winning bronze, Canada's first-ever medal in women's pole vaulting, Newman celebrated with a twerking dance on live television for the world to watch.

The UM alum and Coral Gables resident cleared an impressive 4.85 meters (15 feet, 10.9 inches) on the pole vault before becoming an overnight sensation with her bold choice of dance moves. Many speculated that the stunt was a clever way to promote her OnlyFans account.

Originally from Ontario, Canada, the 30-year-old pole vaulter defended her side hustle in an interview with German newspaper Bild. Newman explained that OnlyFans helps boost her confidence and positively impacts her athletic performance.

Despite the backlash for her online side business, Newman is not the only Olympian utilizing the OnlyFans platform for some extra income. The NY Post reported several other Paris Olympians, including British divers Jack Laugher and Noah Williams, charge monthly subscription fees for their adults-only content on the site.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
DeSantis Awards $8M Road Grant for Stadium That Inter Miami Pledged Would Use "No Public Dollars"

Inter Miami CF

DeSantis Awards $8M Road Grant for Stadium That Inter Miami Pledged Would Use "No Public Dollars"

By Naomi Feinstein
Most Monstrous Pythons Ever Caught in Florida

Animals

Most Monstrous Pythons Ever Caught in Florida

By Alex DeLuca
Dan LeBatard Sparks Hopes of Miami Heat "Super Team" With Anthony Edwards

Miami Heat

Dan LeBatard Sparks Hopes of Miami Heat "Super Team" With Anthony Edwards

By Ryan Yousefi
Miami Heat Icon D-Wade Salutes Noah Lyles' Olympic-Win Manicure

Sports

Miami Heat Icon D-Wade Salutes Noah Lyles' Olympic-Win Manicure

By Zulekha Pitts
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation