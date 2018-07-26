 


North Miami Beach Cop Arrested for Beating Eight-Month Pregnant Woman
photos: Miami Beach Police/Abbott's Patch Collection via Flickr CC

North Miami Beach Cop Arrested for Beating Eight-Month Pregnant Woman

Tim Elfrink | July 26, 2018 | 9:08am
AA

Just after 8:30 p.m. last night, Miami Beach Police rushed to Española Way to find a woman who was eight months pregnant in severe distress. The woman told police she was having severe abdominal pain and contractions after another woman had beaten her in the stomach.

Police quickly found her attacker: 26-year-old Ambar Pacheco, who works as a police officer in North Miami Beach. Pacheco didn't deny the brutal attack on a "visibly pregnant" woman, MBPD officers say in an arrest report.

Pacheco told Miami Beach cops that the victim's boyfriend "kicked her sister in the face." And then, Pacheco said, "I saw red and beat the shit out of her."

Miami Beach police arrested Pacheco on the scene and charged her with a felony count of aggravated battery on a pregnant victim.

The woman beaten by the North Miami Beach officer was rushed by Miami Beach Fire Rescue to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she gave birth. There's no word this morning on her condition or the condition of her child.

Pacheco has been an officer with NMBPD for less than a year, says Major Richard Rand, a spokesperson for the department. She worked as a uniform patrol officer.

"She's been relieved of duty as of this morning pending an internal investigation," Rand says.

Rand says he hasn't reviewed her internal file yet and didn't have any details on whether she faced other complaints in her time on the force.

Pacheco's arrest is the latest in a truly insane run of corruption and mismanagement in North Miami Beach. Just yesterday, prosecutors charged NMB Commissioner Frantz Pierre with taking thousands in bribes from a local strip club owner in exchange for voting for his extended hours liquor license. Earlier this year, the town's mayor George Vallejo resigned and pleaded guilty to his own corruption charges.

 
Tim Elfrink is an investigative reporter and the managing editor of Miami New Times. He's won the George Polk Award and was a finalist for the Goldsmith Prize for Investigative Reporting.

