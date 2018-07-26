North Miami Beach Cop Arrested for Beating Eight-Month Pregnant Woman

Just after 8:30 p.m. last night, Miami Beach Police rushed to Española Way to find a woman who was eight months pregnant in severe distress. The woman told police she was having severe abdominal pain and contractions after another woman had beaten her in the stomach.

Police quickly found her attacker: 26-year-old Ambar Pacheco, who works as a police officer in North Miami Beach. Pacheco didn't deny the brutal attack on a "visibly pregnant" woman, MBPD officers say in an arrest report.

Pacheco told Miami Beach cops that the victim's boyfriend "kicked her sister in the face." And then, Pacheco said, "I saw red and beat the shit out of her."