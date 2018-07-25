 


North Miami Beach Commissioner Charged With Taking Bribes from Strip-Club OwnerEXPAND
City of North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach Commissioner Charged With Taking Bribes from Strip-Club Owner

Jerry Iannelli | July 25, 2018 | 1:38pm
AA

North Miami Beach, a city that does not work, continues not to work. Fresh off being named New Times' second most corrupt city in Miami-Dade County, those pesky NMB'ers have done it again: State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle's office today announced prosecutors have charged embattled Commissioner Frantz Pierre with bribery and money laundering.

Rundle's office will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to formally announce the charges, but numerous media outlets report that Pierre, who is 52, got caught taking straight-up bribes from a local strip-club owner. Rundle tweeted minutes ago that the commissioner has been charged with individual counts of bribery, unlawful compensation, organized scheme to defraud, and grand theft, as well as seven counts of money laundering — which seems like a lot of money laundering!

According to charging documents New Times obtained from the State Attorney's Office, Pierre was allegedly caught taking $20,000 in bribes from Dean Tyler, the owner of Dean's Gold in North Miami Beach, from December 2013 to September 2014. Prosecutors say that Dean's Gold wanted the city to give the strip club an extended, after-hours liquor license and that after Pierre took the cash, he voted in favor of the plan. Prosecutors say Tyler funneled $12,500 directly to Pierre and then $9,865 to one of the commissioner's charities, Community Hope for Families and Children in Need.

Separately, prosecutors say, Pierre funneled taxpayer money through his charity and directly to himself. The State Attorney's Office says he gave Community Hope a $2,000 check for an "after-school tutoring" program that didn't exist. After Pierre sent the charity thousands in city money, the charity allegedly cut Pierre a check for $2,905.

This is far from Pierre's first controversy as a city commissioner. This past January, the commission briefly removed him from his post after he missed too many meetings, but Pierre said that he was demonstrably sick and that his enemies were trying to push him out illegally. He sued and was reinstated.

Then, in May, he was found guilty of ethics violations after the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust found he threatened to fire a code-compliance officer if she issued citations at his house. He was fined $1,000.

But it wouldn't be entirely fair to single out Pierre, because the entire North Miami Beach government seems to exist only as a machine that destroys public services and gets people arrested. The city's past two mayors — Myron Rosner and George Vallejo — faced criminal charges. New Times even obtained a sworn deposition earlier this year in which Vallejo admitted under oath that the Dezer family, perhaps the most powerful clan of land developers in town, had paid off Vallejo's wife for years and that Vallejo created multiple shell companies to hide the money.

Update: Rundle's office has since released more information about the case, including copies of checks prosecutors say Tyler wrote directly to Pierre under the pseudonym "Psycho Ed," for some reason:

 
Jerry Iannelli is Miami New Times' daily-news reporter. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

