North Miami Beach Commissioner Charged With Taking Bribes from Strip-Club Owner

North Miami Beach, a city that does not work, continues not to work. Fresh off being named New Times' second most corrupt city in Miami-Dade County, those pesky NMB'ers have done it again: State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle's office today announced prosecutors have charged embattled Commissioner Frantz Pierre with bribery and money laundering.

Rundle's office will hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to formally announce the charges, but numerous media outlets report that Pierre, who is 52, got caught taking straight-up bribes from a local strip-club owner. Rundle tweeted minutes ago that the commissioner has been charged with individual counts of bribery, unlawful compensation, organized scheme to defraud, and grand theft, as well as seven counts of money laundering — which seems like a lot of money laundering!

According to charging documents New Times obtained from the State Attorney's Office, Pierre was allegedly caught taking $20,000 in bribes from Dean Tyler, the owner of Dean's Gold in North Miami Beach, from December 2013 to September 2014. Prosecutors say that Dean's Gold wanted the city to give the strip club an extended, after-hours liquor license and that after Pierre took the cash, he voted in favor of the plan. Prosecutors say Tyler funneled $12,500 directly to Pierre and then $9,865 to one of the commissioner's charities, Community Hope for Families and Children in Need.