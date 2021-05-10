Publix No Longer Requiring Appointments for COVID Vaccine

- Local
To date, more than 1.3 million Miami-Dade residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19. While the initial vaccine rollout was frustrating and stressful to many Floridians, as eligibility criteria have relaxed and supply has expanded, more places are making it easy to get vaccinated — even while you stop for groceries or a prescription.
Last week, several pharmacies in South Florida started offering no-appointment COVID vaccines. Publix is the latest retailer to join the list. Beginning today, all Publix pharmacies in the state will offer vaccines on a walk-in basis to Florida residents 18 years and older while supplies last.
Walk-in customers can choose between the two-dose Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone who chooses the Moderna vaccine will be given an appointment for their second dose. The second shot of the Moderna vaccine is typically administered around 28 days after the first injection.
Anyone who wants to make an appointment to get the vaccine at Publix can still do so by visiting publix.com/covidvaccine. Same-day appointments may be available.
Although there is no charge to receive the vaccine, Publix asks customers to bring their health insurance card or Medicare Part B card. Those who don't have health insurance are asked to provide a driver's license or Social Security number.
For a full rundown of Miami-area vaccination sites, see New Times' running list.
