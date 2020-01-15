Neo-Nazi Trump Fan Pleads Guilty to Threatening to Murder Miami Hispanics

On August 8, Eric Lin wrote online that the "time will come when Miami will burn to the ground — and every Latin Man will be lined up against a Wall and Shot and every Latin Woman Raped or Cut to Pieces." Thankfully, that time never came — after writing a boatload of Hitler-praising threats online and hatching a plan to kidnap a woman and stuff her in a plastic tub, Lin was arrested August 16 and pleaded guilty yesterday to knowingly and intentionally transmitting a threatening communication. He faces up to five years in prison.

Lin, age 35, is from Clarksburg, Maryland, but he was arrested last year in Seattle after an informant living in Miami-Dade County provided 150 pages of Lin's written threats to the Miami Police Department (MPD) and the FBI. In public posts and private Facebook messages, Lin praised Adolf Hitler and said he wanted people of all races who weren't white to be wiped off the face of the planet. According to court documents, Lin sent the female informant a picture of his body with Hitler's face superimposed on top.

"Should I decide to kill you spics no power on earth is going to stop me," Lin wrote the woman on June 8, among numerous other messages. "I'm cool calm calculating and methodical. I will be carrying a Rifle hand gun and SS my honor is called loyalty dagger. You try to pretend to be a Spic Nazi. You want to see what a real Nazi can do? I guarantee I can kill you when you least expect it I'm coming to kill you."

Lin also praised President Donald Trump and said he thanks god "everyday President Donald John Trump is President and that he will launch a Racial War and Crusade to keep the Niggers, Spies, and Muslims and any dangerous non-White or Ethnically or Culturally Foreign group 'In Line.'" He added that he hoped Trump opened concentration camps for minorities.

After the female informant sent Lin's threats to MPD, the cops flagged them for the FBI. The feds then obtained a search warrant for Lin's Facebook accounts and found that he'd been trying to wire someone $10,000 to beat up and kidnap the woman, whom Lin had apparently met once before during a trip to Miami.

"Hey Chris, I was wondering if you could do me a favor?" Lin allegedly wrote July 10. "I was wondering if you can go to Miami and beat up this Spic who insulted me. I can pay you $10,000."

"Sure, pay me first Paypal or Zelle," the man responded.

On July 12, Lin changed his mind and instead asked "Chris" to kidnap the woman, stuff her in a "Rubber maid Plastic Bin," and drive her to Seattle in exchange for $25,000.

"I don't care if I have to Pay you a Million Dollars or More I want this Done!" Lin wrote. He added that he "doubts the FBI would much care" what happened to his victim.

Lin's sentencing is scheduled for March 30 in front of U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno.