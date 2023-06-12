Rapper YNW Melly's Double-Murder Trial Begins in Broward UPDATED

Update published 11:10 a.m. 6/12/2023: YNW Melly's attorney David Howard focused his opening argument on prosecutors' lack of motive for the murder of fellow rappers Anthony Williams and Christopher Thomas Jr.
Howard said the prosecution has gone to "great lengths" to remind jurors that the state is not required to prove motive.
"But do you know what does require motive? A young man to wake up one day and decide that he's going to kill two of his best friends, best friends that he grew up with, best friends that he hangs out with, best friends who he lives with, best friends whose careers he was trying to launch alongside his own," Howard said.
"After four years of investigation, the state comes and says, 'Hey, he killed two of his best friends.' And you're wondering why, and their answer is, 'Uh, I dunno.' That's the first indication that they're just guessing and don't know what they're talking about," the defense attorney argued.
Prosecutor Kristine Bradley told the jury that the narrative presented by YNW Melly's associate, co-defendant Cortlen Henry — claiming the two victims were killed in a drive-by shooting by a third-party attacker — does not add up.
Bradley said police scrubbed a mile-long stretch of Miramar Parkway, where the drive-by is alleged to have occurred, and found no evidence to corroborate the claims.
"The detectives from Miramar... shut down the entire length of Miramar Parkway from 160th to 172nd. They walk side-by-side for an hour, that mile-long stretch, looking for evidence of this drive-by... In this case, the lack of evidence is very important. There is a lack of any evidence whatsoever to support that a drive-by happened on Miramar Parkway," Bradley argued, noting officers also searched the area from 172nd to 184th Avenue.
The original story follows below.
The capital murder trial of rapper YNW Melly, accused of killing two members of his rap crew in 2018, is underway in Broward County.
Born Jamell Demons, the Broward hip-hop artist faces two counts of first-degree murder in the October 2018 shooting deaths of aspiring rappers Anthony Williams (YNW Sakchaser) and Christopher Thomas Jr. (YNW Juvy).
Police claim Demons opened fire on Williams and Thomas inside a gray Jeep Compass in Miramar and that an accomplice, Cortlen Henry, then drove the two dying men to the emergency room. Though Demons and Henry claimed the victims were killed in a drive-by shooting, prosecutors say the forensic evidence showed the story was fabricated.
With jury selection for the case wrapped up after a months-long delay, Demons' trial began the morning of June 12 in Broward County court.
Demons, who has collaborated with rappers Kanye West and Kodak Black, is perhaps best known for his breakout hit, "Murder on My Mind," which quickly took on a new significance following the slayings.
Demons turned himself into Miramar police and was arrested on capital murder charges in February 2019. At the time, he dismissed the charges in an Instagram post as "rumors and lies," before emphasizing his love for his two slain friends.
"I want you guys to know I love you and appreciate every single one of y'all. A couple months ago I lost my two brothers by violence and now the system want to find justice... Unfortunately a lot of rumors and lies are being said, but no worries god is with me and my brother @ynw.bortlen, and we want y'all to remember it's a YNW Family. I love you @ynwsakchaser1 and @ynwjuvy #freeus."
Jailed in Broward pending his trial, Demons has remained incarcerated since his arrest despite his attorneys' efforts to get him released at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As previously reported by New Times, the Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled last November that Broward County prosecutors could seek the death penalty in their double-murder case against Demons.
In early June, Broward Circuit Judge John Murphy granted prosecutors' motion to follow a new Florida law under which a recommendation for the death penalty requires only eight votes from the twelve-member jury rather than the unanimous vote previously required. To no avail, Demons had argued that it would be unfair to apply the new law to him in the middle of his case.
Hailing from the Treasure Coast, Demons moved to Broward County to bolster his budding rap career. He joined a growing wave of up-and-coming South Florida SoundCloud rappers, which included Kodak Black and the late XXXTentacion.
Demons spent much of his young life in and out of jail — by 16, he was jailed after allegedly firing a gun near several people outside of Vero Beach High School. He then began releasing rap songs from jail, including "Melly the Menace" and "Slang That Iron."
"Murder on My Mind," a chart-topping song Demons wrote as a teenager after the alleged shooting in Vero Beach, was uploaded on SoundCloud in 2017 and released as a single by the 300 Entertainment record label in June 2018, four months before the Miramar killings.