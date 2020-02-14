Black Florida Progressive Says Bloomberg Campaign Tried to Buy His Support

Michael Bloomberg's general pitch for being president is that he is richer, more ruthless, and more willing to buy his way to an election win than Donald Trump. He's been sued a ton for alleged sexual harassment and discrimination, also seems to have a frightening and psychotic relationship with dogs, and appeared in Jeffrey Epstein's black book. In Trump, the #Resistance finds these traits to be signs that the president is a rapacious pig-man, which he is. But these same traits apparently make Bloomberg a principled leader, at least according to some hosts on MSNBC.

But other Democrats aren't buying Bloomberg's shtick — or, more accurately, letting themselves be bought. Earlier this week, South Florida progressive activist Elijah Manley says he received a call from a Bloomberg staffer who offered him $6,500 per month (with medical benefits), provided Manley would join the campaign as an adviser for "racial justice and social justice issues." Manley says he declined — both because he's a Bernie Sanders supporter and because he felt like Bloomberg was, frankly, just trying to buy black support in Florida.

"At first, I was kinda interested and debated providing any resources I could," says Manley, a 21-year-old who rose to local fame as a progressive activist in Broward County back when he was in high school. "But once they put a price tag on it, it seemed desperate and not authentic. It seemed like they wanted to basically use me as a token."

As the Intercept first reported yesterday, that offer isn't out of the ordinary for Bloomberg's campaign. Bloomberg, who is worth an estimated $55 billion, is one of the ten richest people in the world — and he is absolutely raining money on staffers, campaign advisers, and even Instagram influencers in order to pretend that he's cool and funny and not an oligarch who's said racist stuff in public for decades. The Intercept reported that Bloomberg's salary offers (often between $5,000 and $8,000 a month with housing stipends, laptops, phones, and benefits) are so generous that he's pulling scores of staffers from other campaigns. While it's normal for campaign staffers to make decent money, the sheer size and scale of the cash Bloomberg is throwing around borders on unprecedented in American politics. Bloomberg has also notably received endorsements from a whole lot of politicians who benefited in the past from Bloomberg's own "charitable" giving.

The Bloomberg campaign did not respond to a message from New Times yesterday, but the campaign told a Miami Herald reporter earlier this week that Manley's claims were "simply not true." Nevertheless, Manley says he received a call from Dan Kanninen, a former Barack Obama staffer who now serves as a Bloomberg 2020 states director, according to his Twitter bio. Manley provided New Times a screenshot of the call log on his phone showing that on February 6, he spoke for 16 minutes to someone using the phone number matching Kanninen's political consulting firm, STG. The firm did not respond to a message from New Times yesterday.

Received a call from the Bloomberg campaign last week offering $6,500/mo with benefits for an advisory role on the campaign. That’s 100% more than I’m making now. My answer was of course— No. I’m with @BernieSanders. They out here stealing people y’all! — Elijah Manley (@iElijahManley) February 11, 2020

Bloomberg camp says this is "simply not true." https://t.co/eYR6MG85UL — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) February 12, 2020

Manley says he was initially debating the offer since the salary and benefits were significantly more generous than what he says he currently earns. He says he's also not opposed to the idea of advising candidates on social justice issues. But, he says, as the conversation with Kanninen went on, he felt Kanninen had mostly just reached out to be able to say that Bloomberg had support from a black activist. In fact, Manley claims he told Kanninen that he was a Bernie Sanders supporter — and that Kanninen responded by saying that was OK so long as Manley still "advised" the Bloomberg campaign.

"I told him I support Bernie Sanders, I said why I support Bernie and think he's the best candidate for black people, and said I don’t know if I can take an actual role on the campaign if I support someone else," Manley tells New Times. "But I don't think the guy cared that I was supporting someone else. He said you can support whomever you want personally, but we'd like to have you on the campaign. That makes it sound like, one, you can't find your own supporters, and, two, that you're tokenizing me."

Manley added: "I basically just declined. But it was really inviting. I don't have benefits right now."