Volunteers Picked Up 600 Pounds of Trash in Wynwood in Just One Hour

Volunteers picked up so much litter they couldn't fit it all in the back of a U-Haul.

If you're coming to Wynwood to take some mural selfies, you might have to step over heaps of plastic cups and water bottles to get your best Instagram angles.

Last month, volunteers walked through the streets of Wynwood to pick up garbage they found around the district's famous painted walls. In only one hour, the group collected over 600 pounds of trash within a few blocks.

Sophie Ringel, president of the nonprofit group Clean Miami Beach, led the cleanup on January 5 with help from environmental group VolunteerCleanup.org. She tells New Times that the amount of trash in such a small area, about ten blocks, was appalling.

"We rented a U-Haul to drive with us to put trash bags in, and there were a lot of areas that were so trashed we had to leave our stuff behind because the van was so full," Ringel says.

The litter was what you'd expect from a touristy area such as Wynwood: beer cans, soda bottles, chip bags, and all sorts of other things you'd normally find in a college dorm room. Ringel says that along her group's path down NW Second Avenue and up NW First Court there were barely any garbage cans, so people had resorted to throwing trash on the street — or worse, into storm drains.

"The garbage in the drain was overflowing into the street," she says. "We definitely have a problem with pollution in this city."

On a recent weekday, New Times walked the same path as Ringel's volunteer group and found storm drains full of the same kinds of litter.

On NW First Court, the street Ringel says was the most littered, there were only two garbage cans in a three-block area, and the streets were rife with trash. In contrast to NW Second Avenue, the storm drains on NW First Court were at least covered by metal filters, so the trash stayed on the street instead of landing in the drains.

A volunteer pulls trash from a storm drain. Photo by Sophie Ringel

The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID), which advocates for local businesses, told New Times in an email that there are 52 trash containers and 13 recycling containers in its 50-block district. A spokesperson said the organization is planning to add more trash cans and recycling bins in the coming years. The BID also employs a team of about eight people to pick up litter in Wynwood.

As of now, the City of Miami doesn't provide street-cleaning services for the area, but it's something the city would like to start, according to Chief Resilience Officer Jane Gilbert.

"According to our public works department, [a street-cleaning program] could be the single most effective way of removing litter. We're proposing in next year's budget to bring someone in to help design the program," she says. "It's very expensive. We'd need to spend at least $1 million on signage alone."

Gilbert says storm drain filters like the ones on NW First Court were installed on some streets as part of an environmental pilot program. The city advocated for a $1.5 million grant from the state to expand the program and add more filters, but it wasn't approved. Nevertheless, Gilbert says Miami plans to dedicate its own money to expand the program.

In the meantime, Wynwood continues to go through growing pains as it transforms into Miami's next mixed-use district and a major tourist destination. Cleanup participant Donnavan Kirk, who runs an artistic platform site called Creator Connect, says the mountains of trash around the neighborhood certainly don't help matters.

"We were always running into trash, trash all over the place. Hard to maintain a good clean environment to start a business," Kirk says. "It was devaluing [the] artwork and street art. There are beautiful murals, but then there's trash on the street."