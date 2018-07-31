Miami Cop Caught Filming Vlog in Uniform, On-Duty in Squad Car

Miami Police Officer Rony Rodriguez's cruiser was idling in Brickell this past March when he turned to the camera and joked about whether he should really be filming a vlog while working on-duty as a cop.

"Good thing is, I'm in Brickell, so there's not much going on," Rodriguez said in the clip, later uploaded to a YouTube channel called "theRAshow" he ran with his girlfriend. "It's very laid-back, chill, rarely any calls. That's how I spend most of my days at work."

He wasn't exaggerating. Internal affairs investigators later determined Rodriguez had uploaded several clips of himself in uniform or wearing other MPD gear — often while joking with his girlfriend about having sex or laughing about having the free time to shoot clips while he was supposed to be working.