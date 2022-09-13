Support Us

Breaking News: Controversial Miami Police Captain Fired After Years of Misconduct Allegations

September 13, 2022 4:26PM

Miami Police Capt. Javier Ortiz at a Miami City Commission meeting in 2020
Miami's most controversial police officer, Capt. Javier Ortiz, has been fired from the Miami Police Department (MPD).

MPD's Public Information Office confirmed to New Times that Chief Manuel Morales has terminated Ortiz in connection with alleged improper overtime approval.

"As of today, September 13, 2022, Javier Ortiz, an 18-year veteran of the Miami Police Department, has been terminated," Morales said in a statement. "Any member of the Miami Police Department who does not carry out the department’s mission is unworthy of serving the residents and stakeholders they vowed to uphold as a sworn member of the police department."

A panel of MPD top brass had recently recommended that Ortiz be fired because he had sergeants under his command approving his overtime, but a disciplinary review board voted unanimously to exonerate Ortiz.

Asked by New Times earlier this month for a comment on the disciplinary review board's vote, Morales responded via email saying he did not consider the to be closed and that he'd be the one to make the final decision on the captain's fate.

“These are only recommendations to the Chief of Police. I have to take a look now at the facts and the evidence. I’ll also take into consideration the history of the officer involved, and make a determination as the final decision lays with me," Morales said in the emailed statement.

Today, he made that assertion clear, choosing to fire the former police union president in spite of the recommendation.

Griska Mena, an attorney for the South Florida Police Benevolent Association who is representing Ortiz, says he intends to dispute the termination.

"It's incredible that five staff members exonerated him and recommended the discipline be rescinded but today he gets fired," the police union lawyer tells New Times.

This is a developing story and will be updated.
Joshua Ceballos is staff writer for Miami New Times. He is a Florida International University alum and a born-and-bred Miami boy.
Contact: Joshua Ceballos

