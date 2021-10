Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo Is Out

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us Keep New Times Free. Support Us

















Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo's tenure with the department was short, but it was anything but sweet.In a Monday evening email sent to all Miami Police Department (MPD) employees with the subject "Farewell," chief Art Acevedo urged the department to "keep driving forward and give the people of Miami the best service possible."Acevedo, who came to Miami from Houston this past spring at the urging of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, was suspended by the City of Miami manager Art Noriega.“Today, I suspended Police Chief Art Acevedo with the intent to terminate his employment, consistent with the City Charter," Noriega released in a statement Monday evening. "The relationship between the Chief and the organization has become untenable and needed to be resolved promptly. In particular, the relationship between the Chief and the Police Department he leads - as well as with the community - has deteriorated beyond repair. Relationships between employers and employees come down to fit and leadership style and unfortunately, Chief Acevedo is not the right fit for this organization."His departure follows a series of special Miami City Commission meetings last month to excoriate the police chief following a slew of high-profile shake-ups, terminations, and a quip that the Havana-born police chief later apologized for in which he said the department was run by the "Cuban Mafia."MPD Sgt. Stanley Jean-Poix confirmed tothat Acevedo had stepped down."We're disappointed that he wasn't given an opportunity to finish out his time here, to implement what he wanted and to reform," Jean-Poix tells. "His 90-day action plan showed he was willing to correct his perceived mistakes but he was never given a chance to defend himself. They railroaded him and wanted him out."Acevedo, who was hired as chief in Houston in 2016 and served as chief in Austin before that, did not immediately return a call fromAcevedo sent an eight-page memo to his boss, City Manager Art Noriega, and Mayor Suarez on September 24, alleging that commissioners Joe Carollo, Alex Diaz de la Portilla, and Manolo Reyes had engaged in "continued retaliation and [efforts] to harass and intimidate" him for his attempts to reform the department.At the time, a spokesperson from the Miami division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation toldthat the agency was "aware" of Acevedo's memo STATEMENT FROM CITY MANAGER ART NORIEGAART ACEVEDO'S FAREWELL EMAIL