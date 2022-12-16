Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Culture

Mayor Suarez Misstates Poll Findings, Declares Miami "Best City in U.S."

December 16, 2022 10:47AM

Mayor Suarez cited a recent survey in proclaiming that Miami is the "Best City in the U.S." Not so fast...
Mayor Suarez cited a recent survey in proclaiming that Miami is the "Best City in the U.S." Not so fast... Photo by Francis Suarez via Facebook
Perhaps the top job skill required for any credible mayoral hopeful is "Expertise in Horn Tooting." Here in Miami, we're fortunate to have a keen practitioner of that indelicate art in the form of Mayor Francis Suarez, who seldom misses an opportunity to toot, toot, toot for the home team.

True to form, Hizzoner took to Twitter earlier this week to declare, "Miami Ranks #1 Best City in the U.S. to Live & Work!”

"The Magic City will continue to focus on quality of life, safety, and economic freedom to ensure a #MiamiForEveryone & #MiamiForever," Suarez raved, linking to a CNBC story.

It felt like a redemptive moment for all of us here in the Magic City — the comforting knowledge that at last, someone, somewhere, had the gumption to look past the traffic, the housing-affordability crisis, the perennial flooding problems, and give our city its due as a pillar of municipal excellence.

The back-patting was in full swing until we took the time to read the CNBC story linked by Suarez, which was based on a survey of expats asked about their experience living and working abroad.

As most of us are aware, expats, or expatriates, are foreigners who left their native countries to take up residence elsewhere. A sizable demographic to be sure, but also a limited one.

What's more, only two U.S. cities made the survey's global list: New York and Miami.

So, stated more accurately, Suarez's boast might read: "Miami Ranks Marginally Better Than New York City in Expat Poll."

The poll was conducted by InterNations, an online expat network, which collected responses from nearly 12,000 expatriates of 177 different nationalities, residing all around the globe.

Fifty cities were included in the rankings, with Miami clocking in at number 12 and NYC not far behind at number 16.

"For a city to be featured in the ranking, a sample size of at least 50 survey participants was required. In 2022, 50 cities met this requirement," InterNations explains in its methodology section.

The top five cities overall? Valencia, Dubai, Mexico City, Lisbon, and Madrid.

Mayors on the Iberian peninsula must be having a field day with this data.

To be fair, CNBC cagily teased its story with the headline, "Workers around the world say this is the best U.S. city for expats."

One had to actually read the story to discover that we were number one of...two.
Suarez’s office has not responded to a request for comment via email and by phone.

The survey compiled responses from expatriates into categories such as quality of life, ease of settling in, working abroad, personal finance, and "expat essentials." The scores for each category were averaged out to make the overall rankings.

Miami fared fairly well on ease of settling in — ranking tenth on the list. When it came to overall quality of life, however, the Magic City plummeted to 38th.

For what it's worth, Miami ranked 137th out of 150 cities in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Places to Live in the U.S." rankings for 2022-23. We tallied a solid quality-of-life score but ranked poorly in the value section, largely owing to the out-of-control rise in housing prices.

A RealtyHop report released in August indicated that Miami had the most severe housing affordability crisis in the nation, when factoring in home prices relative to median income.

By early 2022, rent in the Miami metropolitan area had increased by 57 percent year over year, according to data from Realtor.com.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Izzy Kapnick is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, covering environmental law, white-collar crime, and the healthcare industry. He has worked as a legal news reporter in South Florida since 2008.
Contact: Izzy Kapnick

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Homecore!

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation