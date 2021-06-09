Fans Ejected From Miami Marlins Game After Hanging Proud Boys Flag

- Local
You know that one family member who just won't shut up about politics, even when you're trying to do something nice, like go for an after-dinner walk or drive Grandma to the doctor?
Last night, a handful of attendees at the Miami Marlins game were that guy. While the rest of the fans presumably just showed up to enjoy a nice summer-evening game against the Colorado Rockies, five jackwads at LoanDepot Park decided it would be fun and interesting to unfurl two right-wing posters: one declaring "PROUD BOYS DID NOTHING WRONG, FREE ALL POLITICAL PRISONERS 1/6/21" and the other insisting "TRUMP WON, TAKE BACK AMERICA."
UPDATE: A total of 5 people were ejected from the ballpark because of their connection to the signs.— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 9, 2021
A spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), which had off-duty officers working security at the ballpark, tells New Times that five fans were ejected from the stadium. The matter was handled by Marlins personnel, and no one was arrested.
LoanDepot Park rules state that fans may not display banners larger than 3 feet by 5 feet and that all banners must be baseball-related. The regulations also explicitly say that signs may contain "NO statements regarding political affiliation, social and economic matters, or other statements that undermine civil liberties."
According to the MDPD, no incident report was generated from the disturbance, and the names of the five ejectees are unknown at this time.
Per the FBI, 465 people have been arrested so far in connection with the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a number that includes multiple members of the extremist Proud Boys group. The leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, lives in Miami, although his reputation within the organization has suffered after reports that he previously worked as an informant for law enforcement.
