Miami Man Pleads Guilty to Secretly Filming Sexual Encounters for Gay Porn Site

Bryan Deneumostier, age 32, helped run the website StraightBoyz for roughly four years. The gay porn site offered more than 619 videos for users' enjoyment — that is, provided the users enjoyed paying $35 per month to watch men being tricked into having sex on camera without their consent.

According to his June federal indictment, Deneumostier filmed 150 videos of himself having sex with men at his home in Miami-Dade County. The problem is, 80 of those men did not know they were being filmed. As the Miami Herald first reported earlier this year, Deneumostier posed as a woman on Craigslist under the username susanleon33326 and then blindfolded the men at his home in Homestead before having sex with them himself.

Deneumostier was originally charged with two felony counts of recording people without their consent, as well as three counts of keeping improper records for his porn site. But today he struck a deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of recording two victims in May and July 2015. He faces up to ten years in prison.