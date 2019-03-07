Videos Show Giant Crowds of Immigrants Lined Up Outside Miami-Area ICE Office

Conditions at Miami's major Immigration and Customs Enforcement office are terrible. Immigrant-rights groups have complained about lengthy waits and harassment for years. They are often forced to arrive before dawn and stand in line for a full day. Sometimes they enter the facility and are detained.

Immigrant-rights activists often sit outside the facility, which is located just off Miramar Parkway near I-75, to provide food, water, and support to those standing in the grueling check-in line. Yesterday, those activists posted a series of harrowing images that show lines seemingly out of control. Barricades fenced in like sardines, in many cases with no access to shade. Activists compared the gated lines to those used for farm animals. Activists said there were only two functioning toilets for the crowd of hundreds.

On a video, one activist can be heard asking people how long they'd been standing there. Some said they began lining up at 5 a.m., and others said they'd be there "all day."