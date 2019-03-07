Videos Show Giant Crowds of Immigrants Lined Up Outside Miami-Area ICE Office

Conditions at Miami's major Immigration and Customs Enforcement office are terrible. Immigrant-rights groups have complained about
Immigrant-rights activists often sit outside the facility, which is located just off Miramar Parkway near I-75, to provide food, water, and support to those standing in the grueling check-in line. Yesterday, those activists posted a series of harrowing images that show lines seemingly out of control. Barricades fenced in like sardines, in many cases with no access to shade. Activists compared the gated lines to those used for farm animals. Activists said there were only two functioning toilets for the crowd of hundreds.
On a video, one activist can be heard asking people how long they'd been standing there. Some said they began lining up at 5 a.m., and others said they'd be there "all day."
The ICE check-in center in Miramar is again out of control. Lines with hundreds of people awaiting deportation while exposed to the hot Florida sun with no bathroom access. I would say folks are treated like animals but animals should not be treated this way, let alone Humans. pic.twitter.com/Zani50GK8V— Tomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) March 6, 2019
New Times previously reported that, since there appear to be too few parking spots for immigrants lined
The City of Miramar has previously scolded ICE and implored the agency to improve conditions at the property. Since then, it appears ICE has installed a few tents to block the sun, but those tents clearly did not cover the entire throng of people yesterday.
Reached via email, a spokesperson for ICE in Miami pointed to a recent national press release from ICE, which claimed that apprehensions on the U.S.-Mexico border have reached levels not seen since 2007. Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen called the issue an "emergency," though border crossings are still far below 1990s levels.
Though Florida doesn't share a land border with any other nation, ICE arrests spiked in 2018. Earlier this week, New Times reported that ICE's Miami "area of responsibility" saw the nation's largest proportional spike in immigrant arrests — the second year in a row that this was true.
