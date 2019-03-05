Florida ICE Arrests Jumped 36.8 Percent in 2018, Largest Spike in U.S.

For the second straight year, immigrant arrests in the Miami field area grew more quickly than anywhere else in the nation, according to a New Times review of federal data.

Apprehensions in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Miami area of responsibility — which encompasses Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands — spiked from 6,192 in 2017 to 8,419 in 2018, according to ICE arrest and deportation statistics for the 2018 fiscal year released last December and reviewed by New Times. That's a 36.8 percent jump.

No other enforcement area saw a bigger increase. That's stunning, since the same was true last year. From 2016 to 2017, arrests in ICE's Miami area jumped a staggering 75 percent, far outpacing every other enforcement region.