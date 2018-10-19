Mark Richt Has Earned Some Patience From the Miami Hurricanes Fan Base

One year ago, Canes fans were applauding Mark Richt for reinventing the way we eat sandwiches and thanking him for being the savior the University of Miami football program desperately needed. Fast-forward to this season and the narrative on social media and Hurricanes message boards is that Richt should give up his play-calling duties. There are already whispers that he's not the coach many thought he was.

Yeah, that's football for you. Today you're a prized racehorse; tomorrow you might be glue.

Marriages in football last about as long as Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's union, and honeymoons only buy enough time to plan the divorce. In college football, winning isn't everything — it's the only thing.

Right now, Richt is the target of a lot of disgust. He shouldn't be, though. Fans should be patient, trust him, and give him time without second-guessing. Simply put: Miami Hurricanes fans need to relax and let Richt do what he thinks is best for the program. He's earned that much through his efforts in Coral Gables thus far. If you think otherwise, pull up some Al Golden Hurricanes clips on YouTube to remind yourself how much worse it can be.

With the losses piling up, Canes fans are predictably looking for someone to blame. Richt, of course, is the easiest target. He's the head coach and the man calling the plays. His benching of N’Kosi Perry after just six passes and two interceptions in last weekend's loss to Virginia was a head-scratcher. Malik Rosier will be gone next season, and if the close of last season showed Canes fans anything, it's that Rosier is a liability, not a season-saver. Richt has hinted that not everything has to do with on-the-field performance, though.

It seems Perry may have issues that aren't between-the-whistles related. Who knows? Richt does, that's who. Give him the benefit of the doubt. This isn't his first rodeo. He's worked with Heisman Trophy quarterbacks. He's coached NFL quarterbacks. He knows what a quarterback looks like. Even if it seems crazy, Richt has earned the right to make the decisions.

Richt has turned the Miami program around. He's taken it from a laughingstock back to a program that is always in the Top 10 conversation and always in on top recruits. He's doing it the right way in Miami, and the results have been clear as day.