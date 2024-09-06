Hurricane Season in Miami Feels Tame — Is It the Calm Before the Storm?

With model guidance backing off of previously aggressive tropical forecasts for the first half of September, the 2024 hurricane season is just about a lock for a bust of historic proportions.



Lots of good half-time analysis floating around Twitter on possible culprits. — Sam Lillo (@splillo) September 1, 2024

Between the latest statistics & excellent analysis of large scale factors from other tropical meteorologists, it should be clearly evident that top-tier hyperactive forecasts are not going to verify. The remaining question is just how less active vs. forecast will 2024 end up. — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 1, 2024

As far as land impacts go, the ongoing hurricane season forecast bust in the Atlantic does **NOT** mean it’s safe to let your guard down. In far too many years we’ve seen that all it takes is one storm to cause major impacts. But, hopefully few, if any, such storms happen. — Tomer Burg (@burgwx) September 1, 2024