 Miami Heat Regroup After Damian Lillard Heads to Milwaukee Bucks | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Sports

Out of Dame Time: Miami Heat Regroup After Losing Damian Lillard Sweepstakes

Now that "Dame Time" has expired, it's time for actual on-the-court basketball to replace social media rumors
September 28, 2023
Say it ain't so, Antetokounmpo! Damian Lillard (pictured left) is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks instead of his dream destination in Miami.
Say it ain't so, Antetokounmpo! Damian Lillard (pictured left) is heading to the Milwaukee Bucks instead of his dream destination in Miami. Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Share this:
Everyone knew the love triangle between the Miami Heat, Damian Lillard, and Portland Trailblazers would soon meet a breaking point where someone in the relationship would be left unhappy. Still, few saw the ending to the saga going down like this.

Not like this, Miami. Not like this.

Months after Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard formally requested a trade to the Miami Heat — and only the Miami Heat — the Blazers have ended a calculated, patient, and at times frustrating approach to negotiations by shipping Lillard, who had spent 11 seasons in Portland, to the Milwaukee Bucks.

You read that right: Dame Time in the MIL, not the MIA.

Pain. Horrendous, unrelenting, physical and emotional pain.

Ménage à Trade

In a development reminiscent of a scene out of Oppenheimer, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski unleashed his trademark "Woj Bomb" on Wednesday to break the news of the three-team trade under which Lillard, a seven-time All-Star and one of the NBA's most thrilling talents, would be teaming up with Milwaukee's perennial MVP contender Giannis Antetokounmpo rather than the Miami Heat.

In the labyrinthine trade with Lillard at the center, the Trail Blazers received Jrue Holiday, Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, Milwaukee's 2029 unprotected first-round draft pick, and unprotected Milwaukee swap rights in 2028 and 2030.

The Phoenix Suns acquired Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson as part of the three-way trade package.

Time to Pivot: Where Miami Goes From Here

When it comes to offseason roster shuffling, there is always a Plan B. But with months of wasted energy and unenforced errors, Plan B could quickly become Plan D, especially if a team begins the season with a whimper.

The Heat missing out on Damian Lillard is a significant setback, period. The team had pinned high hopes on acquiring him, and now that he is off the table, the Heat are in a challenging position, one that includes the obvious blowback of repairing relationships with players who know they attempted to ship out of town.

And if you take the subtle "Time Spent" caption on Tyler Herro's Instagram account as a jab at the news of Lillard, AKA "Dame Time," being traded to the Bucks, clearing the air with him will be no easy task.

The Heat expressed confidence in its young players throughout the process, and this trade miss indicates that they were reluctant to part with their promising talent, even for a player of Lillard's caliber. This situation is embarrassing for the Heat organization in light of Lillard's laser-like focus on securing a move to the Magic City, and the Heat's unavailing offseason efforts to make his dream come true.

The Miami Heat now have two options to consider:
  • Run it back: The Heat could keep their current roster intact and hope for the best. However, this would mean entering the upcoming season with a team that, on paper, may not be as strong as last season's. They face uncertainties (unproven, young players), players possibly angered by being offered or considered in trades that didn't occur (Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry), aging veterans (Lowry, Kevin Love), potential leadership issues (Udonis Haslem retired), and a starting lineup that needs reshaping following the loss of Gabe Vincent and Max Strus in free agency.

  • Roll the dice: The other option is to explore alternative trade opportunities, such as pursuing James Harden, who is seeking a trade out of Philadelphia. While this would be risky, it's still on the table as a potential option for the Heat. Other options include trading Tyler Herro but for a package of veteran players that fill multiple current holes.

Training Camp Time

Now that Dame Time has expired, it is time for actual on-the-court basketball to replace social media rumors. On October 3, the Heat will kick off their annual training camp where, barring an unexpected trade, the roster since mid-summer is what fans will get on media day.

Posing for pictures for the in-game jumbotron and promotional campaigns, a handful of players who weren't sure they would be playing in Miami or halfway across the nation will now come together as if nothing happened, because what other choice do they have?

Regardless, the Miami Heat will have to regroup quickly, repair relationships, assess their options, and make tough decisions as they approach the start of the new season.

After months of speculation, missing out on Damian Lillard is a capital "L" in the offseason win-loss column, but as the Heat mantra about not making excuses goes — We have enough. 
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ryan Yousefi is a freelance writer for Miami New Times, a lover of sports, and an expert consumer of craft beer and pho. Hanley Ramirez once stole a baseball from him and to this day still owes him $10.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi

Trending

Comedian Hannibal Buress' Lawsuit Over Wynwood Cop Kerfuffle Moves Toward Trial

Criminal Justice

Comedian Hannibal Buress' Lawsuit Over Wynwood Cop Kerfuffle Moves Toward Trial

By Naomi Feinstein
Trump Pushes High-Rise Project in Doral on Heels of New York Fraud Ruling

Real Estate

Trump Pushes High-Rise Project in Doral on Heels of New York Fraud Ruling

By Alex DeLuca
Will Florida Make It Through September Hurricane-Free?

Weather

Will Florida Make It Through September Hurricane-Free?

By Izzy Kapnick
"Yet Another Concrete Cell": Activists Criticize Transport of Lolita the Whale's Former Tankmate

Animals

"Yet Another Concrete Cell": Activists Criticize Transport of Lolita the Whale's Former Tankmate

By Alex DeLuca
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation