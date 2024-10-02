 Miami Heat Instagram Flooded with Hate Comments Over Pride Night Game | Miami New Times
Troll Call: Miami Heat Instagram Flooded With Hate Over Pride Night Announcement

"Can we celebrate a straight and normal night on March 4?" an Instagram commenter wondered.
October 2, 2024
Burnie embodies Heat + Pride Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images
On Tuesday, October 1, the Miami Heat announced its theme nights for the upcoming 2024-25 season. Scheduled events at the Kaseya Center include Dwyane Wade statue night on October 28, Heat mascot Burnie's birthday on December 8, and "Black Excellence Night" on February 26, 2025.

However, one particular theme night prompted a slew of hate on the Heat's Instagram page: Pride Night, scheduled for March 3, 2025.

"Pride night? Hell no," one user wrote.

"Why pride tho js saying," another chimed in.

"No need for pride night," a comment read.

"Pride night! Are we kidding ourselves!!" a user responded. "Hope no one turns up to that game!"

"Pride night AKA mental illness night 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 ," another added.

"Can we celebrate a straight and normal night on March 4th?" a person wondered.
While several comments criticized the organization for the LGBTQ-themed event, some fans came to the team's defense.

"There are historically marginalized groups and minorities that have been disadvantaged and discriminated making themselves feel less than others," one person wrote. "Those special nights are meant to give both a sense of pride of who they are and a platform to inspire others."

Another user offered this thought-provoking perspective:

"Ya live in fuck fest Miami and are worried about pride night😂," they wrote. "Are you even going to the fuckin games ya sound broke and sorry as fuck."

This isn't the first time the team's social media has been bombarded by hate, particularly when it has stood in solidarity with marginalized communities. In March 2023, the team faced similar comments ahead of its Pride night game.

Just last month the team issued a statement defending the Haitian community in response to Donald Trump and his campaign's baseless and racist claims that Haitian immigrants are abducting pets and eating them in Ohio.

"The Miami Heat staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant cultures, including many members of our Haitian community," the Heat wrote. "The false narrative surrounding them is hurtful and offensive and has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats."

While many applauded the organization for its stance, others dipped into their bigot bag.

"Are u serious, Haitians do eat dogs and cats," one person wrote. "Also use them for voodoo."
