Burn or Nah? OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren Roasts Miami Heat Fans on Podcast

When asked which arenas are his favorite to play in while on the road, the seven-foot-one, 208-pound Holmgren, whom OKC nabbed with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, cited the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat, as one of his picks.
His reasoning was eyebrow-raising.
"I like Miami because it's, like, empty. It's like a drunk like...," said Holmgren, trailing off as the hosts jump in. "It gets wild. As an away team, you just have to build that lead in the first three quarters, and then it just stays quiet for the fourth. But I like Miami."
So, Miami Heat fans, do we take Holmgren's comments as a playful jab or a surprising compliment? How will the Kaseya Center respond the next time he's in town?
*in no order*
1.) Golden State
2.) Miami
3.) Minnesota (hometown)
He also said “We have a ball in there” when talking about Golden State, even Chet knows it’s the Shai area now 😅 pic.twitter.com/N3GK3iSZzY