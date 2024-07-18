 Miami Heat Fans, Arena Roasted by OKC's Chet Holmgren on Podcast | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Burn or Nah? OKC Thunder's Chet Holmgren Roasts Miami Heat Fans on Podcast

Chet Holmgren teased Miami Heat fans, describing the Kaseya Center atmosphere as "drunk" and "empty."
July 18, 2024
Chet Holmgren is tall and thin and has a big mouth.
Chet Holmgren is tall and thin and has a big mouth. Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Oklahoma City Thunder scrawny big man Chet Holmgren went in on Miami Heat fans during a recent guest appearance on the Road Trippin' podcast.

When asked which arenas are his favorite to play in while on the road, the seven-foot-one, 208-pound Holmgren, whom OKC nabbed with the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, cited the Kaseya Center, home of the Miami Heat,  as one of his picks.

His reasoning was eyebrow-raising.

"I like Miami because it's, like, empty. It's like a drunk like...," said Holmgren, trailing off as the hosts jump in. "It gets wild. As an away team, you just have to build that lead in the first three quarters, and then it just stays quiet for the fourth. But I like Miami."
So, Miami Heat fans, do we take Holmgren's comments as a playful jab or a surprising compliment? How will the Kaseya Center respond the next time he's in town? 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Though she's a Jersey girl by birth, Zulekha Pitts, known as Zee by her family and friends, has deep roots in Florida. Before coming to New Times, she worked as a content creator and digital producer for USA Today and content producer for 3TV and CBS 5 News in Phoenix and also has experience as a digital host for the jewelry home-shopping channel Gem Shopping Network in Atlanta. A graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in Journalism and Media Studies, Zee is wrapping up a master's in communication at Villanova.
Contact: Zulekha Pitts
Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

The Rich

Two South Florida Suburbs Are Among the Wealthiest in the U.S.

By Julia Postell
What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face?!

Election

What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face?!

By Naomi Feinstein
"Hawk Tuah Girl" Wears Tua Tagovailoa Jersey at Hard Rock Appearance

Miami Life

"Hawk Tuah Girl" Wears Tua Tagovailoa Jersey at Hard Rock Appearance

By Naomi Feinstein
Photos: Messi Models Retro Inter Miami Jersey That Honors Dolphins and Miami Vice

Inter Miami CF

Photos: Messi Models Retro Inter Miami Jersey That Honors Dolphins and Miami Vice

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation