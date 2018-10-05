Amid Backlash, Miami Gardens Moves to Fire Cop Who Killed Darren Rainey in Prison Shower

Earlier this week, New Times reported that the Florida corrections officer who locked a mentally ill inmate in a scalding-hot shower until he died is now working as an officer for the Miami Gardens Police Department, where he has amassed a record of serious violations, including repeated investigations into allegations he was sleeping with women while on duty. The story reignited a national backlash over the fact that Officer Roland Clarke never faced any serious consequences for his role in the death of that prisoner, Darren Rainey.

Now Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert says the city is moving to fire Clarke.

"The [city] manager has informed me that the officer in question is in the process required by law and collective bargaining before an officer can be officially terminated," Gilbert said in a statement sent to New Times. "The behavior of which [Clarke] is accused, and the poor judgement which he has allegedly shown, is not consistent with the high standards to which we hold all city employees."