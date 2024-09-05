Miami Freedom Park Will Host Inter Miami Home Games in 2026

Inter Miami CF's controversial soccer stadium at the site of the former Melreese Country Club just east of Miami International Airport is slated to open in 2026, the club announced on Wednesday, September 4.
"After years of dreaming, it is so exciting to be sharing that in 2026, Inter Miami will be moving to its long-term home at Miami Freedom Park," David Beckham said in a statement. "Miami Freedom Park is the culmination of years of hard work and a desire to realize a vision and create a lasting legacy for the fans and the community of Miami and South Florida." no-bid deal to build Inter Miami's Miami Freedom Park at the publicly owned Melreese site, the City of Miami Commission approved a 99-year lease in 2022 as part of a deal l that some residents say benefits wealthy developers at taxpayers' expense. As the club awaits the opening of its new stadium, it has been playing home games at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
A 131-acre development, Miami Freedom Park will feature a 58-acre public park, athletic fields, retail shops, office space, restaurants, hotels, and an entertainment venue. Oh, and the soccer stadium.
The second phase of the entertainment district is scheduled to open in 2026. A third phase "will see the launch of additional entertainment offerings."
Back in December 2023, a Miami-Dade County Commission resolution sought $5 million in improvements to clean up arsenic-contaminated soil, improve drainage, and install water and sewer systems, among other "essential infrastructure."