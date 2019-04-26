The Miami Dolphins' Newest Player Almost Killed Commissioner Roger Goodell

Last night, the NFL Draft took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and the story of the night was the Arizona Cardinals' selection of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray as the first overall pick. The San Francisco 49ers followed by taking Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa and the New York Jets selected Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Those picks were widely expected. No drama there. It was when the Oakland Raiders selected Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell fourth and the Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth that things got nutso. Those picks were unexpected.

Linemen, tight ends, and more went in different positions than experts had predicted. The Bills got Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver at number nine, a pretty good pick, and the Packers grabbed Michigan outside linebacker Rashan Gary at 12. Who? It was chaos. And chaos, as it turns out, was exactly what the Dolphins needed for highly-touted Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins fall to them at number thirteen. It became even more chaotic after Wilkins heard his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who ended up on the business end of it all.

When you want to get up but your man stays down. That’s on Goodell. pic.twitter.com/elbRtALnNP — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 26, 2019

DRAFT WINNERS !! Let’s go bruh !! pic.twitter.com/jvNDSfGGTi — Raekwon McMillan (@Kwon_daTRUTH) April 26, 2019

Best moment of the draft so far ???? pic.twitter.com/HnqvgOcA3r — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 26, 2019

GET WRECKED GOODELL pic.twitter.com/mN4MGBbQNU — Barstool Sports (@BarstoolsTweets) April 26, 2019

Wilkins' first hit in the NFL was on the commish — legendary stuff for the newest member of the Miami Dolphins. That move had fans joking on Twitter that he'd already been fined by the league before even cashing his first paycheck.

Christian Wilkins almost murdered Roger Goodell on national tv — Broad Street Bombers (13-11) (@SMGPhilly) April 26, 2019

CHEST BUMP FOR THE COMMISH! pic.twitter.com/31TfWzwbLf — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 26, 2019

This just in: Christian Wilkins is officially suspended the first four games for unnecessary roughness on Commissioner Roger Goodell...#NFLDraftDay — Zane Huffman (@Z_Huffman26) April 26, 2019

Chris Wilkins better be careful jumping into #Goodell like that, bc some players have been suspended for less #NFLDraft2019 — TexasForever (@WishIWasHome79) April 26, 2019

This isn't the first time Wilkins has made some waves on social media for a fun-loving celebratory move. After the Clemson Tigers won the national championship, he threw down this legendary move a man his size should never in a million years be even attempting, much-less sicking with such confidence as Wilkins did.

The Dolphins have additional chances tonight to add more bricks to their rebuild. As of this morning, they hold one pick in each of the second and third rounds. For now, though, Dolphins fans can savor the addition of Wilkins. He seems to be enjoying things himself.