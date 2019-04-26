 


The Miami Dolphins' Newest Player Almost Killed Commissioner Roger Goodell
Photo by Michele Eve Sandberg

The Miami Dolphins' Newest Player Almost Killed Commissioner Roger Goodell

Ryan Yousefi | April 26, 2019 | 7:53am
Last night, the NFL Draft took place in Nashville, Tennessee, and the story of the night was the Arizona Cardinals' selection of Oklahoma Sooners quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray as the first overall pick. The San Francisco 49ers followed by taking Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa and the New York Jets selected Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

Those picks were widely expected. No drama there. It was when the Oakland Raiders selected Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell fourth and the Giants took Duke quarterback Daniel Jones sixth that things got nutso. Those picks were unexpected.

Linemen, tight ends, and more went in different positions than experts had predicted. The Bills got Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver at number nine, a pretty good pick, and the Packers grabbed Michigan outside linebacker Rashan Gary at 12. Who? It was chaos. And chaos, as it turns out, was exactly what the Dolphins needed for highly-touted Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins fall to them at number thirteen. It became even more chaotic after Wilkins heard his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who ended up on the business end of it all.

Wilkins' first hit in the NFL was on the commish — legendary stuff for the newest member of the Miami Dolphins. That move had fans joking on Twitter that he'd already been fined by the league before even cashing his first paycheck.

This isn't the first time Wilkins has made some waves on social media for a fun-loving celebratory move. After the Clemson Tigers won the national championship, he threw down this legendary move a man his size should never in a million years be even attempting, much-less sicking with such confidence as Wilkins did.

The Dolphins have additional chances tonight to add more bricks to their rebuild. As of this morning, they hold one pick in each of the second and third rounds. For now, though, Dolphins fans can savor the addition of Wilkins. He seems to be enjoying things himself.

