Miami-Dade School Board Passes Classroom Flag Restrictions, With Caveat

After residents raised concerns that a measure to bar politically charged flags in schools was designed to prevent displays of LGBTQ or Black pride, the Miami-Dade County School Board agreed to a carveout allowing for on-campus flags that represent “federally protected” groups.
Introduced by board member Roberto Alonso, the measure's stated aim was to restrict school staff's "display of flags that promote a political issue," party, or candidate. The action would also ensure compliance with existing state law and school board policy requiring an American flag in every classroom.
"The item is not to create hate but to create unity," Alonso said during the board meeting on Wednesday, December 14.
Board member Lucia Baez-Geller warned that in its original form, the measure was far too vague.
"Being in the classroom as a teacher 15 years, I know there are a lot things that come up that could be 'determined to be a political issue' that are truly just instructional," Baez-Geller said during the meeting.
At the end of the meeting, the school board approved former Miami-Dade school superintendent Steve Gallon's amendment that allows for federally protected groups’ flags in school. While Gallon did not define the phrase, some activists, including Miami attorney Carrie Feit, took it as a reference to people protected under federal anti-discrimination laws such as Title IX, which prohibits on-campus discrimination based on gender and sexual orientation.
Feit posted on social media that the amendment amounted to a "win against flag banning in Miami-Dade County."
The board voted unanimously to pass the measure as amended.
Alonso says he introduced the item after he toured schools and noticed the required American flags were missing from the classroom. His proposal was a trimmed down version of a now-withdrawn initiative introduced by board member Christi Fraga last month, which would have gone a step further by aiming to expressly ban any flags other than American and Florida state flags outside of use in approved class lessons.
"I am very proud of the American flag because it provided my family freedom," Alonso, a son of Cuban immigrants, said on the dais.
Alonso, who was endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and was elected in November as part of a conservative shift of the nine-member school board, lamented that discussion about his proposal "has become so political."
In the public hearing leading up to the vote, some local residents said they had no problem with reinforcing requirements to display the American flag in the classroom, but felt the measure was written to target displays of LGBTQ and Black Lives Matter flags.
"I can't believe I am here again fighting for the right of my child and other LGBTQ children in Miami-Dade County Schools to have the right to feel safe," parent Jennifer Solomon said in front of the dais.
Solomon said the flag measure is part of a "sick political game."
Others worried the proposal would pave the way to curtail additional forms of expression.
"Are we going to stop at flags? Or are we going to then stop at [saying] maybe wearing my crucifix is considered controversial or maybe wearing a star of David is considered controversial?" another speaker asked.
Alonso maintained that his measure seeks to enforce existing Miami-Dade school rules. His proposal pointed to a school board policy that already regulates political messaging by public school staff.
"School facilities or equipment may not be used as a means of producing or disseminating to the community any material that advertises or promotes a political party, a political cause, or the candidacy of an individual for public office," the existing policy reads.
According to Alonso, the measure allows for a wide range of flags to be displayed as part of a lesson in an approved curriculum.
"I think sometimes we misconstrue things. And no offense to the folks in the back, but the media loves to create some dividing drama... Shame on them," Alonso said on the dais.
Ahead of the vote, Karla Hernández-Mats, president of the United Teachers of Dade union, said the item is "a waste of time" because schools have been by and large in compliance with the existing flag policy.
"We are a great community because of the inclusivity that we have," Hernández-Mats tells New Times. "They are trying to say that we shouldn't be inclusive and that we shouldn't display any pride in other communities… What if [teachers who are veterans] wanted to display their Marine Corps, Navy, or their Army flags? That's obviously not part of the curriculum."
The union president argues the school board should use taxpayer dollars to address substantial issues, such as the ongoing teacher shortage, inadequate pay for teachers, and over-testing of students. The board, she says, is instead spending time and resources "debating flag poles."
Miami-Dade school board meetings have been a hotbed of debate tied to the classroom culture wars in recent months.
In September, the board voted against recognizing LGBTQ History Month in October across county schools despite observing the month last year. The board also struck down a plan to teach high school students about a landmark Supreme Court decision that established same-sex couples' right to marry.