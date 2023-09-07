 Miami-Dade School Board Rejects LGBTQ History Month | Miami New Times
Miami-Dade School Board Rejects LGBTQ History Month After Religious Zealotry Overtakes Meeting

One man claimed that acknowledging LGBTQ History Month would be akin to "voting for Sodom and Gomorrah."
September 7, 2023
During the September 6, 2023, Miami-Dade County School Board meeting over whether to recognize LGBTQ History Month, one man pointed out that he was never breastfed by his father.
During the September 6, 2023, Miami-Dade County School Board meeting over whether to recognize LGBTQ History Month, one man pointed out that he was never breastfed by his father. Screenshot via Miami-Dade County Public Schools
After hours of parents and grandparents preaching fire-and-brimstone gospel, reciting Bible passages, and warning of holy retribution, the Miami-Dade County School Board decided against recognizing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer History Month for the second consecutive year.

Unlike last year's measure, which failed over concerns it would run afoul of Florida's so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill by allowing high school lessons about U.S. Supreme Court rulings on LGBTQ rights, this year's item explicitly stated that it would not make any changes to the curriculum or classroom instruction.

School board member Lucia Baez-Geller, who sponsored the item, said the school board's general counsel confirmed it would not conflict with Florida law. The board passed a similar measure in 2021, but Baez-Geller says that in the two years since, the divisive rhetoric coming out of Tallahassee, an anti-LGBTQ agenda, and rampant misinformation have prompted an evermore intense uproar over acknowledging LGBTQ History Month.

"We just listened to eight hours that this is illegal. It is not," Baez-Geller said on the dais towards the end of the marathon September 6 meeting. "The way it is written is sure of it. It makes it clear. There is no impact on instruction. It is symbolic. All it is asking is to show support for students."

Despite those assurances, others on the board decried the proposal. Danny Espino said the measure violates the intent and spirit of the Parental Rights in Education Act (AKA "Don't Say Gay"), and Roberto Alonso claimed the item lacked substance and sought to divide the community.

Espino said parents who speak out against the measure are being "vilified as saying they hate a group of people just because they don't want their children to be taught about sex, sexual orientation, or sexual identity."

At nearly 1 a.m., following a parade of public comments, the proposal failed in a 5-3 vote, with Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Luisa Santos, and Baez-Geller voting in favor of recognizing LGBTQ History Month. (Board member Dr. Steve Gallon was not in attendance at the meeting.)

Lissette Fernandez, co-founder of Moms for Libros, a group of parents against book bans and academic censorship, told the board members it was important to recognize LGBTQ History Month so LGBTQ children can see themselves represented in American history.

"They are part of the fabric of our society and help to contribute in amazing ways to where we are as a nation," Fernandez said before the board. "They are artists, inventors, doctors, engineers, politicians, military members and so much more. They are also parents. LGBTQ children need to know they are not alone and that their history and accomplishments matter, and that they are not less than."

Others argued that by not adopting the measure, the school board is further stigmatizing an LGBTQ community that has been subjected to a nationwide resurgence in hatred and bigotry.

"As another speaker previously mentioned, I noticed there was a suicide-prevention-month-awareness banner," a member of the Alliance for LGBTQ Youth added. "It's a reminder to many of the people raising children here that LGBTQ youth are four times as likely to attempt suicide rather than their peers — not because they are inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity, rather because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in their communities, such as moments like these."

As the public speaking period went on, opponents of the measure cited their fears of indoctrination and child grooming while making references to Bible passages and claiming the proposal would conflict with Christian values.

Two speakers claimed it would be "child abuse" and "a form of harassment" to dedicate a month to teaching children about the LGBTQ community. Another mother said Bible studies should be implemented in Miami-Dade schools instead of discussions about the LGBTQ community.

One parent said she would "press charges against anyone who talks about sexuality to her children."

"If you vote yes, you are voting for Sodom and Gomorrah. If you vote no, you might save the world and the family."

An older man named Sergio, clutching a rosary, noted that he and his eight siblings were breastfed by their mother, "never" their father, an apparent reference to gender reassignment controversy.

"I grew up on a small farm. I never saw chickens with chickens or a cow with a cow, so bringing that to mind, this law you want to pass is only less than one percent of the population of the world," he exclaimed. "We don't hate the homosexuals. We hate the sin, and God punished the world in Sodom and Gomorrah. If you vote yes, you are voting for Sodom and Gomorrah. If you vote no, you might save the world and the family."

Meanwhile, Reverend Candace Thomas, of Christ Congregational United Church of Christ in Palmetto Bay, spoke out in support of Baez-Geller's proposal.

"As teachers, we are expected to keep our personal beliefs out of the classroom. Are school board members above this?"

"I am here as an ally as is my congregation of the LGBTQ community," she said. "I was here last year and was very sad to hear what the decision was, and I was sitting here tonight thinking about all the Bible things that were mentioned. I thought about the Jesus parable about the persistent widow that came back to the judge. I am being persistent by coming back this year. I just hope this year you will think about all children and vote yes."

Supporters of the item argued that the board school members should not be voting based on their own religious beliefs or on hateful rhetoric spewed by those who do not have children in the school district.

"Religious beliefs should not dictate governmental policy," a Miami-Dade teacher told the board. "As teachers, we are expected to keep our personal beliefs out of the classroom. Are school board members above this? You can either follow your personal religious beliefs and put yourself in the noise above your duty to the students or you can do what is right."
