Miami-Dade Police Investigating Insane Video of Woman Firing Gun, Abducting Kid From Flea Market

A few seconds after storming into a flea-market parking lot with a handgun, firing that gun into a car carrying her child, and then grabbing her son and speeding away, the woman with bright-green hair suddenly realizes she perhaps shouldn't have let her friend film the whole insane encounter on her phone.

"Yo, don't put that shit on Instagram, girl," she says breathlessly.

Her friend apparently didn't heed that warning, because the video ended up on the internet, where it's now been viewed more than a million times in a viral Twitter post. The real question is whether the confrontation is authentic or fake — and now Miami-Dade Police are investigating to try to find the answer.