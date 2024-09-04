Miami-Dade Mayor Takes Adebayo-Wilson Dating Rumors to Next (Awkward!) Level

Adebayo, who won a gold medal with Team USA men's basketball team, had a notable guest in attendance for his presentation: Las Vegas Aces superstar and fellow Olympian A'ja Wilson. The two have sparked dating rumors as the pair seemingly share a secret handshake and spend quite a bit of time together away from the basketball court.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava couldn't help herself when she spotted Wilson at the presentation ceremony alongside Adebayo's mom.
"I guess that has something to do with the Bam and the Heat, huh, being here today," Cava said as she looked at Wilson, who shrugged her shoulders and laughed it off.
Social media apparently loved Cava's call out.
A’ja Wilson supporting Bam getting keys to the city 🔥— 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) September 4, 2024
(via @WillManso) pic.twitter.com/vnBrhxOclL
"INSANE CALL OUT LMFAOOOOOO," one X user posted. "HOLY W FOR MY DAWG BAM."
Another added, "Not the mayor spilling the tea 😂."
INSANE CALL OUT LMFAOOOOOO, HOLY W FOR MY DAWG BAM— John 🇨🇻 (@YaBoyyyJohn) September 4, 2024
Others loved that the mayor, of all people, was the one to hard-launch the couple.
"Getting hard launched via local cable access TV is tough work," an X user wrote.