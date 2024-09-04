 Miami Dade Mayor Calls Out Bam Adebayo, A'ja Wilson Dating Rumors | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Miami-Dade Mayor Takes Adebayo-Wilson Dating Rumors to Next (Awkward!) Level

The basketball stars have been at the center of dating rumors throughout the NBA offseason and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
September 4, 2024
Las Vegas Aces superstar and Team USA Olympian A'ja Wilson might or might not be dating Bam Adebayo, but she's 💯 a good sport!
Las Vegas Aces superstar and Team USA Olympian A'ja Wilson might or might not be dating Bam Adebayo, but she's 💯 a good sport! Screenshot via Miami-Dade County Broadcast/YouTube
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

On Wednesday morning, the Miami-Dade County Commission honored six South Florida Olympians, including Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, with keys to the county.

Adebayo, who won a gold medal with Team USA men's basketball team, had a notable guest in attendance for his presentation: Las Vegas Aces superstar and fellow Olympian A'ja Wilson. The two have sparked dating rumors as the pair seemingly share a secret handshake and spend quite a bit of time together away from the basketball court.

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava couldn't help herself when she spotted Wilson at the presentation ceremony alongside Adebayo's mom. 

"I guess that has something to do with the Bam and the Heat, huh, being here today," Cava said as she looked at Wilson, who shrugged her shoulders and laughed it off.

Social media apparently loved Cava's call out.

"INSANE CALL OUT LMFAOOOOOO," one X user posted. "HOLY W FOR MY DAWG BAM."
Another added, "Not the mayor spilling the tea 😂."

Others loved that the mayor, of all people, was the one to hard-launch the couple.

"Getting hard launched via local cable access TV is tough work," an X user wrote.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a staff writer of Miami New Times where she primarily focuses on news. Naomi started her career with New Times as an intern from June–August 2019, then worked as a fellow from August 2022 to February 2023 before joining the staff full-time. She graduated from University of Miami where she contributed to the student-run newspaper, The Miami Hurricane. She holds a master’s degree and graduated with honors from the Columbia School of Journalism. In 2021, Naomi was recognized as the College Journalist of the Year from the Society of Professional Journalists of Florida, and she placed second for Best General News Story in the 2021 Pinnacle Awards.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
It's High Time: The NFL Needs to Apologize to Ricky Williams for All the Cannabis Drama

Opinion & Commentary

It's High Time: The NFL Needs to Apologize to Ricky Williams for All the Cannabis Drama

By Ryan Yousefi
BREAKING MOOS! Doral's Beloved Cow Pasture to be Replaced by Warehouses

Animals

BREAKING MOOS! Doral's Beloved Cow Pasture to be Replaced by Warehouses

By Alex DeLuca
"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

The Rich

"Floating" Fort Lauderdale Mansion Hits the Market for $50 Million

By Naomi Feinstein
Key Biscayne Mansion with Rooftop Pickleball Court Listed for $37.5M

Real Estate

Key Biscayne Mansion with Rooftop Pickleball Court Listed for $37.5M

By Naomi Feinstein
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation