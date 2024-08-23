 Bam Adebayo Reveals 10 Things He Can't Live Without | Miami New Times
Bam Adebayo Reveals "Ten Things He Can't Live Without"

Bam's prized possessions include his Olympic gold, his favorite book, and a carefully curated set of fine-smelling toiletries.
August 23, 2024
Bam Adebayo dunks during Game Seven against the Boston Celtics on May 29, 2022.
Bam Adebayo dunks during Game Seven against the Boston Celtics on May 29, 2022. Photo by Andy Lyons via Getty Images

Coming off a dominant Team USA performance at the Paris Summer Olympics, Bam Adebayo is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and an all-around up-and-rising NBA player with his entire career ahead of him. But just like anyone else, it's the smaller unsung heroes in his life that keep him on the grind daily.

Bam has some things he can't live without, and he recently provided a list of them in a video with GQ Sports. Apart from his Olympic gold, many of the items aren't far from what you might find in your typical traveler's bag. Check out what the Miami Heat's center says are vital elements of his daily routine.

UNC Chain

Right off the bat, Bam showcases a piece of jewelry that's more than just a fashion statement — it's a reminder of where he comes from, famously growing up in a North Carolina trailer, whose location is showcased on the chain with a star.

Bam shares that when he bought the chain five years ago, he was scared to purchase it because he was worried he would one day go broke. That concern has been alleviated after he signed a three-year, $166 million contract extension that's set to keep him in Miami through 2028 season.

Olympic Gold Medal (2020, Tokyo)

Bam’s Olympic gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Games is, unsurprisingly, one of his most prized possessions.
Surprisingly, the one he flaunts around is quite noticeably super-duper fake.

Bam says the real-deal medal is in a safe, and that his everyday version is worth about $20. Come on, Bam!

Dominoes

Bam’s third essential — dominoes — isn’t something you'd associate with the daily life of an NBA star unless that player plays in Miami. For Bam, dominoes come up big in the clutch in the offseason when he says he shuts down all social media and looks for new "offline" things to do with friends and family.

Perfume

Bam says he never leaves the house without his Givenchy cologne, or, as they call it elsewhere in the world, perfume.

"Masculine enough for men, but I feel like a woman could still wear it."

Nobody will question Bam's manliness. Good luck if you try.

Lunch Box

Not everything in Bam's life is luxury. One item he can't live without reminds him of where he came from — his lunchbox.

Bam says toting a lunchbox to games reminds him he's going to work. You love to see it.

Uggs

Bam says a teammate put him on to using Uggs as a "house shoe," and now he can't part with them. Laugh all you want, but when you're a 6'9" powerhouse whose body is his job, you take care of it however you can, including cute, comfy pillows for your feet.

Bodywash

Bam can't live without his OUAI — another scent he says is light, but "not too feminine." (We're detecting a trend here.)

Smell good, feel good. Feel good, play good. We're filing this under that notion.

A Book

Bam says he needs a good book at his disposal, namely Chop Wood Carry Water, written by author Joshua Medcalf.

Adebayo says the book teaches you how to be great, how life "isn't fair," and how to not "skip steps" on the path to improvement.

Bam, the bookworm. Who would have thought.

Olipop

Bam loves Olipop, a healthy soda alternative, which is on his list of essentials. He says its probiotics help him use the bathroom.

OK then! Moving on.

Durag

Last but not least, Bam’s durag is a staple in his life. Bam says it keeps his waves in a great pattern. He calls it a "man's bonnet" and can't sleep without it.

While Bam says he has 20 durags, he shows off one particular favorite that is "molded to his skull" after years of use. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Ryan Yousefi, a sports journalist and MBA holder in business healthcare management, has been a dedicated weekly contributor to the Miami New Times since 2013. Beyond his sports journalism career, he's held leadership roles in web3 gaming companies. He enjoys southeast Asia travel, pho, and whiskey, but most of all, being Lincoln's dad.
Contact: Ryan Yousefi
